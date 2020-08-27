BSNL Launches IPTV Services; Here's How To Get It News oi-Priyanka Dua

BSNL has finally announced the launch of internet protocol television (IPTV) services in the country. The services are available on a trial basis between August 27 and October 10, 2020. However, initially, services will be available in three circles of Kerala.

The operator has pointed out that if a customer chooses the services before September 10, then they will be known as early birds and will get all free facilities under the services. The IPTV is basically a tie-up between the state-run telecom operator, IPTV vendors, and local cable operators.

BSNL IPTV Services Are Available In Three Circles

Notably, the services will be available via the company's Bharat Fibre services in Ernakulam, Alappuzha, and Thrissur circles. Under these services, the telecom operator is offering 300 channels, where 150 are free-to-air. Furthermore, the customers will get free services for one month if they choose the services on a trial basis.

The operator pointed out that they have tied up with Cinesoft and Bhoomika Digital for the services. The Cinesoft will offer the technology, while Bhoomika Digital will be providing content services to its customers. Further, the services can access on the mobile, Android TV, and Android Box. The operator has not issued anything about the plans, but it has already started the registrations.

BSNL IPTV Registrations: Details

Besides, the operator has started the registrations procedure, and for that users need to check the Bharat Fibre portal. However, some steps will enable Kerala users to avail IPTV services.

Here Are Steps To Get The IPTV Services

Step 1: First, users need to check the company's Kerala website to fill the form.

Step 2: Then, you have to select state and enter your mobile number that is registered with Bharat Fibre Services.

Step 3: Once it is done, you have to click the validate button to check the internet connection.

Step 4: After that, you have to fill your details like email, IPTV vendor, and mobile number.

Step 5: Then, you have to click on the submit button.

