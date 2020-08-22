BSNL Fancy Numbers: How To Get BSNL Fancy / VIP Numbers Online How To oi-Priyanka Dua

We all get attracted to fancy things, especially mobile numbers. Still, we have limited or no options available to find out the exact number of our choice. But, BSNL has launched special services that allow you to choose the mobile number as per your requirements.

The services are known as Choose My Number (CNN). It was earlier available in a limited circle and now this facility is available for all. However, some steps enable you to avail the Fancy number via Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited online.

Here's How To Get Fancy Number From BSNL

Step 1: You need to open the company's website by visiting http://cymn.bsnl.co.in/ link.

Step 2: You need to select the zone and state where you want to avail the services.

Step 3: After that, you'll see the table, where all numbers are available. Then, you'll find two columns one will allow you to choose Choice No and the second option will allow you to avail fancy number.

Step 4: Now, you need to select the number and tap on the application form.

Step 5: After that, you have to enter your mobile number to receive the pin via message.

Step 6: Then, the customer has to contact the operator customer care or service branch. Once it is done, users need to pay for fancy numbers and complete all the formalities.

Guidelines For BSNL Fancy Number Selection

Users are allowed to select only one number. Secondly, users need to pay for fancy numbers at the same time. This scheme is only for GSM numbers subscribers. Then, customers will get a seven-digit pin, via message which is valid for four days, and the price is fixed. For the unware, other operators like Vodafone, Idea, Airtel, and Reliance Jio are providing similar offers to its customers with different procedures.

