List Of All Companies That Are Offering 100 Mbps Speed With Broadband Plans News oi-Priyanka Dua

Broadband players have received a positive response from customers during the lockdown as most of them were working from home. Still, many companies want their employees to work from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In fact, broadband has become a popular medium to get the internet, especially if you are looking for high- speed. In fact, most of the customers choose a 100 Mbps speed plan initially. So, today we will list all internet service provider that ships 100 Mbps speed.

JioFiber Plans That Ships 100 Mbps Speed

Let's start with the JioFiber Bronze plan, where you get 100 Mbps speed and 100GB data. But, the company has announced that it is offering double data benefit due to lockdown, which means users will get 200GB data along with 50GB extra data. This plan is priced at Rs. 699. Additionally, this plan is offering free calling, TV video calling, security for five devices, and access to Jio apps.

BSNL Broadband Plans That Ships 100 Mbps Speed

BSNL is leading in terms of wired broadband subscribers. The company has recently launched a plan, where it is offering 100 Mbps speed at Rs. 849. However, the plan is limited to one circle, i.e Madhya Pardesh. It is valid until October 5, 2020. This plan is known as Fibro 425GB per Month CS359 CUL. It includes unlimited calling voice calling and 425GB data per month.

Hathway Broadband Plan That Ships 100 Mbps Speed

Under its 100 Mbps speed plan, Hathway is offering 100GB data. Once you exhausted the data the internet speed will be reduced to 3 Mbps speed. However, these plans come for three, six, and 12 months' period. The plans are priced at Rs. 2,100, Rs. 4,200, and Rs. 8,988.

Airtel XstreamFiber Broadband Plan That Ship 100 Mbps Speed

Airtel has only one plan that ships 100 Mbps speed along with 150GB data. The plan is available at Rs. 799 and it is known as the Basic Plan. Besides, Airtel is offering extra data at Rs. 299 and Xstream Premium benefit. After looking at all plans, i would recommend you to choose JioFiber plans as it is offering more data, calling, and content benefit.

Best Mobiles in India