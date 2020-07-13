List Of Affordable Broadband Plans From Popular Brands Features oi-Priyanka Dua

Choosing the best broadband plan is the biggest task these days as they offer a better network and speed. In fact, most of the people are dependent on mobile data, and if we go by TRAI numbers, then most of them are using the mobile for the data services. But still, if you are looking for broadband plans at pocket-friendly prices, especially under Rs. 1,000 from the popular brands, then you should look at this article.

JioFiber Rs. 699 And Rs. 849 Broadband Plan: Details

Let's start with JioFiber Rs. 699 plan, where you get 150GB data along with 100GB extra data for the lockdown. It ships unlimited calling, TV video calls, Home networking, device security up to five devices, and Jio Apps access. The other plan is priced at Rs. 849, which ships 600GB data and a similar offer. It also includes access to Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, and many more.

Airtel Xstream Rs. 799 And Rs. 999 Broadband Plans: Details

Airtel is also offering two plans under Rs. 1000. The first one ships 150GB data, 100 Mbps speed, along with unlimited local and STD calls. Then, there is Rs. 999, where you get 300GB at 100Mbps speed and unlimited calling. Besides, it offers Amazon Prime, Zee5, and Airtel Xsteam benefits.

BSNL Rs. 900 And Rs. 949 Broadband Plans: Details

The BB Home Combo ULD 900 plan ships 10 Mbps speed with 15GB data per day along with unlimited calling from a landline. This plan is priced at Rs. 900, while Rs. 949 is known as the Bharat Fiber Superstar 500 plan, where you get 500GB data per month at 50 Mbps speed. It also includes unlimited calling.

ACT Fibernet Rs. 710 And Rs. 985 Broadband Plans: Details

ACT Fibernet is providing two packs, where you get the first pack at Rs. 710 and the other one is available at Rs. 958. These plans are offering 200GB data at 40 Mbps speed, while another plan is providing 350GB data at 75 Mbps speed.

Which Broadband Plan Is Good?

JioFiber seems the clear winner as both plans are offering much more data, then other brands. Besides, you'll get several benefits along with access to OTT players. So, i would suggest you choose JioFiber plans.

