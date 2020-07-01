Airtel Xstream Vs ACT Stream TV Vs Tata Sky Binge+ Vs Mi Box: Which One Should You Buy?

Airtel Xstream 4K Set-Top Box: Price And Other Benefits

Last year, Airtel upgraded its STBs and launched Xstream services in the country. The Airtel Xstream STB is priced at Rs. 3,999, and it runs Android 9 Pie. Besides, the box comes with a Chromecast feature, 5000 applications, more than 10,000 movies, web series, and a one-year subscription of Airtel Xstream apps along with Zee5.

It allows you to use Live TV and OTT platforms. All you need to choose packs as per your need from Airtel's vast list. Also, you can get this box at Rs. 2,249 only, if you have a subscription of Airtel Thanks offer.

ACT Stream TV 4K Set-Top Box: Price And Other Benefits

ACT Stream TV 4K set-top box is owned by Act Fibernet. The box is available at Rs. 4,499. The Android TV box comes with remote, which has smart buttons for all leading OTT players, including Netflix, YouTube, Google Play Store, and Live TV. Besides, the box allows you to connect gamepads.

Tata Sky Binge+ Set-Top Box: Price And Other Benefits

Tata Sky is offering six months subscription for free, and if you wish to continue these services after, then you have to pay an extra Rs. 249. The company is offering content from several players, including ZEE5, Disney+ Hotstar, Hungama, SunNXT, Amazon Prime, Eros Now, and many more. The Android set-top box will cost you Rs. 3,999. The box allows you to watch all your missed shows. In addition, the STB comes Google Assistant and voice search feature. The set-top box is compatible with all smart television.

Mi 4K Set-Top Box: Price And Other Benefits

Xiaomi has recently launched Mi 4K set-top box in India. The STB comes with a remote that allows you to access all content from leading OTT players, such as Netflix, and Amazon Prime. The box is priced at Rs. 3,499, and it has inbuilt Chromecast and Dolby Audio. It supports several apps, Disney+Hotstar, YouTube, and games.

Which Set-Top Box Is Good?

After looking at all STBs, we would suggest you choose Airtel Xstream set-top box as it offers all benefits, such as Live TV and content from OTT players, access to 5,000 apps, web series, and 10000+ movies.

The most impressive thing about this STB is that it offers you upgrading options at discounted prices. Apart from that, the company has several regional packs that are specially designed for all.