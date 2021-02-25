BSNL Revises Bharat Fibre Broadband Plans; Offering 300Mbps Speed News oi-Priyanka Dua

BSNL has again come up with new benefits for its Bharat Fiber customers. The company has revised the entire list of broadband plans in the country. These changes will be effective from March 1st, 2021 and its plans start from Rs. 777. However, the company has revised 1,999 and now offering 300 Mbps speed to its users. Notably, all BSNL Bharat Fiber plans come with a FUP limit daily; however, now it has been changed and soon there will be no daily FUP on Bharat Fibre plans.

List Of All Plans That Are Not Revised

Let's start with the Rs. 777 plan, where users are getting 100 Mbps speed along with 1000TB data per month. After the FUP limit and speed will be reduced to 5 Mbps. Then, there is a plan of Rs. 799, where users are getting 100 Mbps speed, 1000GB, and Premium subscription of Disney+ Hotstar worth Rs. 299, while Rs. 849 plan is offering 100 Mbps speed and 1500GB data; however, the speed will be reduced to 10 Mbps.

Then, there is a pack of Rs. 949 per month, which ships free Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription, 150 Mbps speed, 2000GB data, and speed will be decreased to 10 Mbps. The Rs. 1, 277 is offering 200 Mbps speed, 3.3TB data, and 15 Mbps after FUP speeds.

BSNL Revised BharatFibre Plans: Details

Here is a list of the BSNL revised plan, which starts from Rs. 1,999, where users are now getting 300 Mbps speed, 4500GB data, and 20 Mbps speed FUP speed. The Rs. 2,499 plan is also offering 300 Mbps speed alongside 5000GB of data and 30 Mbps after FUP speed. Then, there are plans of Rs. 4,499 and Rs, 5,999, where users are getting 300 Mbps speed, 6500GB data.

Similarly, there are packs of Rs. 9,999 and Rs. 16,999 are providing 300 Mbps speed, 12000GB data, and 60 Mbps FUP speed, whereas the other plan is offering 21000GB data and 70 Mbps FUP.

Best Mobiles in India