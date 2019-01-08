CES 2019: LG Electronics introduces first rollable OLED TV

LG Electronics (LG) has unveiled the world's first rollable OLED TV at CES 2019.

The new TV comes with 65 inches of the LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R is hidden from view. Even in Zero View, users can enjoy music and other audio content which emanate from the 4.2-channel, 100W front-firing Dolby Atmos audio system.

"A rollable OLED TV is a true game-changer, liberating users from the limitations of the wall and freeing them to curate their own personal space which no longer needs to be reserved full time for TV viewing," said LG.

LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R can transform itself to offer three different viewing options -- Full View, Line View, and Zero View -- allows customers to use the TV in ways that were impossible before the development of OLED technology.

LG also said the "R" in the new LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R is about creating a revolution in home entertainment and redefining space through its ability to rise and roll-up at the touch of a button.

In addition to that, the company said Full View delivers a large-screen viewing experience revealing the full extent of the contrast, depth, and realism that has become synonymous with all LG TVs.

The AI picture and sound quality powered by the company's second-generation α (Alpha) 9 intelligent processor and deep learning algorithm puts this breathtaking TV in a class of its own.

In fact users can use their normal voice to get things done with Amazon Alexa, a new addition to LG's AI TV lineup in 2019, as is support for Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit. With support for AirPlay 2, users can easily play videos from iTunes and other video apps, music, photos and directly from their Apple devices to their LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R. With Apple HomeKit support, customers will be able to control their LG TV using the Home app or by asking Siri.

Line View allows the LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R to be partially unrolled, allowing for management of specific tasks that do not require the full TV screen.

In-Line View, users can choose from features such as Clock, Frame, Mood, Music, and Home Dashboard. Invoke Clock mode to check the time and weather at a glance or Frame mode to enjoy family photos shared from a smartphone or Mood mode to create a more relaxing atmosphere.