LG to unveil Gram 2-in-1 convertible laptop at CES 2019

LG, the South Korean tech giant had introduced its first 'Gram' laptop back in September 2015. The major highlight of the Gram lineup of laptops is its weight. The Gram lineup of laptops weighs up to 1 KG and the first models in this lineup came with a display size of 13.3-inch and 14-inch. LG had introduced the new variants of the Gram laptop at every CES event held in past years. Now, the company is expected to bring a new variant of the Gram laptop in the upcoming CES 2019.

As per a report from Beebom, LG will bring a convertible Gram laptop next year during CES 2019 along with a support for a stylus. In addition to the convertible Gram notebook, LG is also reportedly working on an ultrabook which will come with a 17-inch display panel and will offer a full numeric keypad as well.

The upcoming LG Gram laptop is being dubbed as LG Gram 2-in-1 and it is said to sport a 14-inch touchscreen display with a 360-degree rotatable hinge. The hinge will allow the users to use the convertible laptop in different positions. Users will be able to use the laptop in the standard form, a reversed form where the keyboard will act as a stand. The laptop can also be used as a tablet depending on a user's requirement.

Another report from the liliputing suggests that the upcoming LG convertible Gram laptop will include a bunch of USB ports. The USB ports on the LG convertible laptop includes a USB Type-C port, two USB-A ports, a microSD card slot, a 3.5mm audio jack and an HDMI port for connectivity. Notably, the USB Type-C port will not be used for charging the device, rather, there is another port placed between the headphone jack and microSD card slot which will charge the device.

The LG Gram 2-in-1 laptop is said to draw its power from an Intel Core i7 processor which will be built on the Whiskey Lake architecture. The processor onboard will be paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD. As mentioned earlier, the device will also support a stylus which is a Wacom AES 2.0 stylus.

Also, the laptop is expected to weigh approximately 1.13Kg. If this is the case then the laptop will not fall in line with the Gram series laptop's weight as this lineup comprises of the laptops that weigh up to 1KG and not more than that. The device is expected to carry a price tag of $1,500 (Rs 1, 05,622 approx). As of now, LG has not revealed any official information on the same and it remains to be seen what next the company has in store for the masses.

