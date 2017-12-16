LG Gram laptops go official ahead of CES 2018

LG has announced the launch of the new and refreshed LG Gram laptops. These laptops will be showcased at the CES 2018 tech show to happen next month in Las Vegas.

The highlight of the LG Gram laptops is that these devices run Windows 10 and feature a 72Wh battery claimed to render up to one day of backup on a single charge. LG has unveiled three variants of the laptop with the screen size being the difference between them and these variants have 13.3-inch, 14-inch and 15-inch displays.

The three models of the LG Gram laptop use the Intel 8th generation Core i5 or i7 processors. The laptops have SSD storage space and an option to add another SSD as well. The laptop has a backlit keyboard, a touchscreen display, a precision touchpad, and a fingerprint sensor too. There is Thunderbolt 3 and DTS Headphone X technology offering multi-channel sound up to 11.1 channels.

The company touts that these laptops have passed all seven MIL-STD 810G durability tests with the Nano Carbon Magnesium full metal alloy body on the outer shell. These laptops are claimed to be 20% more durable than the devices made of traditional magnesium.

The LG Gram laptops are thin and light weighing 2.1 pounds, 2.2 pounds and 2.4 pounds for the 13.3-inch, 14-inch and 15.6-inch models. Further, the company adds that these model can last up to 22.5 hours, 21.5 hours and 19 hours respectively.

LG is yet to reveal more details about the LG Gram laptops and we can expect the same to happen at the CES 2018 tech show. These laptops are believed to be made available in the US market from January 2018. We are yet to know when these laptops will be released in the other markets across the world. Anyways, we need to wait for the official launch at the tech show next month to know the complete details of the LG Gram laptops.