CES 2022: Samsung Launches 2022 Smart TV Lineup Including Micro LED, Neo QLED & Lifestyle Models

Samsung has announced its 2022 smart TV lineup which includes Micro LED, Neo QLED, and Lifestyle models at CES 2022. The new TV series is claimed to offer upgrades both in terms of picture and sound quality. The new lineup of TVs will be available in more screen size options along with customizable accessories.

Alongside, the South Korean tech giant has introduced a new Smart Hub for smart TVs. It will guide users to search their favorite content within less time and also includes Gaming Hub that allows you to play games using Nvidia GeForce Now, Stadia, and Utomik game streaming services.

Micro LED Smart TVs

Starting with the Micro LED smart TV range, it features 25 million micrometer-sized LEDs that are said to offer a best-in-class picture quality. The Micro LED TVs will be available in three screen sizes - 110", 101" and 89". The 2022 Micro LED also supports 20-bit greyscale depth, 100% of DCI, Adobe RGB color gamut, and 99.99% screen-to-body ratio. Other aspects include Dolby Atmos support which will provide an immersive audio experience, 4K resolution, art mode, and multi-view mode.

Neo QLED Smart TVs

The second lineup is the Neo QLED smart TVs that are powered by the Neo Quantum processors. The latest Neo Quantum processor increases the brightness level from 12 to 14-bit gradation for greater control of the light source. The Neo QLED Smart TVs also include 4K and 8K resolution with a 144Hz refresh rate and EyeComfort mode to adjust the screen's brightness.

Lifestyle TVs

Apart from these two lineups, Samsung has also unveiled the 2022 Lifestyle smart TVs which will be available in three ranges- Frame, Serif, and Sero. The Frame comes with a new matte display with anti-glare, anti-reflection, and anti-fingerprint properties and in sizes ranging from 32'' to 85'', while Serif will be available in sizes ranging from 43-inch to 65-inch.

As of now, the pricing and availability details of the latest smart TVs of Samsung have not been announced. Besides, Samsung has also unveiled the much-awaited Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G smartphone which is the first smartphone from Samsung to run Android 12 OS with One UI 4.0 out-of-the-box.

