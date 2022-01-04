Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Goes Official With 120Hz Refresh Rate, Android 12 OS News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Finally, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G is official and it is the latest high-end smartphone from the company. It gives the best features of the Galaxy S21 series at competitive pricing. The device was supposed to be unveiled back at the end of the third quarter of 2021 but there were many delays. Now, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G has gone official in early 2022 ahead of the announcement of the Galaxy S22 series.

Though there have been delays, nothing much has changed in terms of hardware. All the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G match those that we have been hearing for the past few months. However, there is a major upgrade in the software side as it is the first smartphone from Samsung to boot on Android 12 topped with One UI 4.0 out-of-the-box.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Specifications

The Galaxy S21 FE 5G aka Galaxy S21 Fan Edition is the latest mid-range smartphone from the company. It adorns a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Flat Display with a high refresh rate of 120Hz. The display has a touch sampling rate of 240Hz in the Game Mode and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. There is an optical in-display fingerprint sensor for security purposes.

As usual, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G follows the usual strategy and will use the Snapdragon 888 in the US and Europe while the Asian markets will use the Exynos 2100 SoC. Also, there is support for 5G SA/NSA, support for up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage space.

On the imaging front, there is a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 12MP primary sensor wth OIS, a 12MP secondary ultra-wide lens with a field of view of 123-degree, and an 8MP tertiary telephoto lens with OIS and support for 3x optical zoom and up to 30x digital zoom, similar to the Galaxy S20 FE launched back in 2020. At the front, there is a 32MP selfie camera sensor at the notch at the front.

Furthermore, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G comes with an IP68 water-resistant rating. The connectivity aspects of the smartphone include 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, USB 3.1, NFC and Samsung Pay. A 4500mAh battery powers the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G along with support for 25W wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging. Also, there is Wireless Power Share as well.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Price And Variants

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G has been launched in four color options including Graphite, Lavender, White, and Olive. The base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space is priced at $699.99 (approx. Rs. 52,100). On the other hand, the high-end variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space is priced at $769.99 (approx. Rs. 57,300).

The latest Samsung smartphone will be available in the US and several European markets from January 11. Even the Samsung India website has teased the Galaxy S21 FE 5G, which makes us believe that it could be launched around the same time. Probably, its pricing could be revealed sometime soon.

