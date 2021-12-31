Just In
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE India Launch Nearing: What To Expect?
The South Korean tech giant might unveil the Galaxy S21 FE in the first week of January 2022. This much-awaited smartphone is expected to arrive in several markets in the same month of its announcement. Now, some vital information about this smartphone's Indian edition has been revealed online.
The well-known tipster Ishan Agarwal alongside 91Mobiles has revealed these details. The tipster has also noted that the smartphone could be launched in January in the Indian market as well.
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Details Revealed
As per the leak, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could be launched in India with an Exynos 2100 chipset and might arrive in two storage configurations - a base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space and a high-end variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. The upcoming Samsung smartphone could be launched in four color options - Graphite, Olive, Purple and White.
Similar to the previous generation flagship Samsung smartphones, the Galaxy S21 FE will use the Exynos 2100 SoC in the global markets while the US and Chinese variants of the smartphone might make use of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC similar to the other devices in the Galaxy S21 series.
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Rumored Specs
Based on previous reports, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is likely to be launched with a 6.4-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is believed to make use of a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 12MP primary camera sensor with OIS, a 12MP secondary ultra-wide lens and an 8MP tertiary telephoto lens with OIS. At the front, there is a 32MP selfie camera sensor.
Likely to run Android 12 OS topped with the latest edition of One UI. Furthermore, the Snapdragon or Exynos chipset as mentioned above could be paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage space. A 4500mAh battery along with 25W fast charging support powers the smartphone quickly. Also, there is support for reverse charging and wireless charging as well.
Having said that, we will get to know more about the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE launch in India.
