Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Detailed Features & Pricing Revealed; Launching On January 4 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is the talk of the town for a long time. The phone was supposed to arrive this year; however, Samsung postponed the launch to next year. Now, rumors suggested the phone will go official at Samsung CES 2022 keynote event scheduled for January 4, 2022. The event will start on January 4 at 6:30 pm PST (8 am IST on January 5). Samsung is yet to confirm the launch date of the Galaxy S21 FE.

As far as features are concerned, multiple reports and rumors have already given us an idea of what to expect. Now, a new report has brought detailed features along with pricing for all variants. Here we've discussed everything we know so far about the Galaxy S21 FE.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Design

The detailed features and pricing come out via a report from WinFuture. In terms of design, the Galaxy S21 FE will have a flat display and slimmer bezels all around. There will be a center-positioned punch-hole cutout to house the front-facing camera.

The USB Type-C port and speakers grill will be placed on the bottom edge. At the rear, the phone will come with a triple camera system and the LED flash will be placed outside the camera module. Also, the phone will be offered in multiple color options - Graphite, Lavender, Olive, and White.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Full Specs Revealed

Coming to the features, the Galaxy S21 FE is said to feature a 6.4-inch "Flat Dynamic AMOLED 2x" display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels,120Hz refresh rate, and pixel density of 401ppi. The phone is also tipped to ship with an under-display fingerprint sensor and the Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE would be announced with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset or Exynos 2100 SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It will come with a 4,500 mAh battery with support for wireless charging.

For imaging, the triple rear camera setup will house a 12MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide lens with 123-degrees FoV, and an 8MP telephoto camera with 3x zoom. For selfies, there will be 32MP with an aperture of f/2.2. The phone will also come with an IP68 rating, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, and NFC for connectivity. Lastly, it will measure 155.7 x 74.5 x 7.9 mm and weigh 170 grams.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Expected Pricing

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is said to be priced at EUR 749 (around Rs. 64,500) for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The high-end 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant will cost EUR 819 (around Rs. 70,500). Although we have detailed features and pricing of the phone, the brand has not confirmed anything officially.

On the other hand, the successor of the Galaxy S20 FE is tipped to arrive in India around the same time as the global announcement which makes us believe that it will be available in January itself in the country.

Best Mobiles in India