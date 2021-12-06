This Could Be Final Design Of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

One of the long-rumored and delayed smartphones from the South Korean tech giant - the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to go official next month at the upcoming CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2022. As we are approaching closer to its launch, more details about the device are hitting the rumor mills quite often.

In one of the latest leaks, the official render of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE surfaced online as its support page has gone live. Well, the support page is now live on the Samsung UAE official website, thereby confirming that it is the final design.

Besides the Galaxy S21 FE listing on the website, there are three other products related to it - the official cases. Going by the same, we can expect the company to launch the Clear View Cover, Clear Standing Cover, and Silicone Cover similar to what it provides with other premium smartphones out there.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Design

From the listing on the official website, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE appears to arrive with a familiar design as its predecessor. It seems to feature a punch-hole cutout at the front to house the selfie camera sensor. At its rear, there are three camera sensors mounted at the top left corner similar to the Galaxy S21 series.

One of the recent reports hinted that the smartphone could be unveiled via a soft launch and not via a dedicated special event. Also, it might face supply issues initially due to the ongoing chip shortage. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to be launched in India around the same time as the global markets, which is as early as January 2022. We can expect it to arrive in four color options - Black, White, Green and Pink.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Rumored Specs

Based on the existing rumors and leaks, we can expect the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE to be launched with a 6.4-inch FHD+ display and a high refresh rate of 120Hz. Under its hood, the upcoming Samsung smartphone could get the power from an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor or the company's Exynos 2100 chipset based on the market.

This processor is believed to be teamed up with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space in the entry-level variant and 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space in the high-end variant. A 4380mAh battery could power the upcoming Samsung smartphone from within along with 25W fast charging support. It is likely to run Android 11 topped with Samsung's One UI 3.1.

For imaging, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, which is all set to be launched next month, could arrive with a triple-camera setup at its rear with the three sensors stacked vertically at the top left corner. Going by the rumors and speculations, this camera unit might comprise a 64MP primary sensor along with a 12MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP tertiary depth sensor. Another notable speculation is that the smartphone might be launched with a 32MP selfie camera sensor housed within the punch-hole cutout at the top center of the front panel. Given that the launch is all set to take place next month, we can get further details soon.

