Samsung CES 2022 Keynote Event Scheduled For January 4; Galaxy S21 FE And More Expected News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung has officially confirmed the date of its CES 2022 keynote event which is scheduled for January 4, 2022, at the Venetian's Palazzo Ballroom in Las Vegas. The event will be held under the theme of 'Together for Tomorrow'. Here we've discussed expected announcements and how to watch CES 2022 keynote event on January 4. Let's dive into details.

Samsung CES 2022 Keynote Event Timing & How To Watch

The event is scheduled to start on January 4 at 6:30 pm PST (8 am IST on January 5) which will be live-streamed on Samsung Newsroom and the company's official YouTube channel. The keynote will be delivered by Jong-Hee (JH) Han, Vice Chairman, CEO, and Head of Samsung Electronics' DX (Device eXperience) Division.

Samsung CES 2022 Keynote Event: Expected Announcements

Samsung has not shared any details regarding the upcoming products that will be showcased at the event. However, Samsung has highlighted ''the keynote will showcase ways that we can help build a more sustainable planet, and demonstrate customized and connected experiences that can enrich people's lives.''

Rumors suggested the much-anticipated Galaxy S21 FE smartphone would be announced at the event, while it's less likely that the South Korean brand will unveil the Galaxy S22 series at the event. Previously, tipster Jon Prosser claimed that Samsung will host a Galaxy Unpacked event for the Galaxy S22 series smartphones. The event is tipped to take place on February 8 at 10 AM ET (at 8:30 PM IST).

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Features We Know So Far

Samsung has not shared any word regarding the Galaxy S21 FE yet. If the rumors are to be believed the Galaxy S21 FE will sport a center-positioned punch-hole cutout at the front to house the 32MP front-facing camera sensor. It is expected to feature a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and the Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

The device will be powered by the in-house Exynos 2100 SoC or Snapdragon 888 processor (depending on the market) paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage. There will be a triple camera system including a 12MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and an 8MP telephoto sensor.

Other features could include Android 11 OS, a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 25W fast wired charging, and 15W fast wireless charging. The phone is also said to support 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and USB Type-C for connectivity.

Additionally, a report revealed that the Galaxy S21 FE will arrive in India around the same time as the global announcement; this means it will be available in January itself.

What More To Expect?

According to the SamMobile report, Samsung could showcase the MicroLED, MiniLED, and QD-LED TV models at CES 2022 keynote event. Besides, the brand is also expected to launch a few Galaxy A-series smartphones. As of now, Samsung has not confirmed anything about the aforementioned products. So, we will suggest our readers to take this with a grain of salt and stay tuned for the event.

