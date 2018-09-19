Cloudwalker join hands with Spuul for its Android-based 4K TV

CloudWalker, a Smart TV company has announced its partnership with Spuul, an online video streaming service to enable users to watch Bollywood and regional movies on Cloud TV X2.

This association will bring about more than 10,000 hours of Bollywood movies.

"We are delighted to announce our partnership with Spuul - one of the leading global OTT platform for latest to blockbuster Bollywood movies. We are hopeful that our viewers will prefer to consume this exciting content in our future-ready Smart TV, Cloud TV X2," Jagdish Rajpurohit, President of CloudWalker, said.

The CloudWalker's flagship Smart TV comes on Android 7.0 Nougat and it is available in five screen sizes - 32" | 40"| 43" | 50" | 55" on Amazon.

Echoing a similar thought, Rajiv Vaidya, CEO at Spuul, said: "This association with the latest and futuristic features available on CloudWalker, is a step forward in providing an improved and seamless viewing experience for our users. We look forward to our association with CloudWalker and making our extensive collection of blockbuster Bollywood movies available on Cloud TV X2."

Earlier the company has joined hands with some of the leading OTT players in India, such as Hotstar, Hungama Play, ESPN and Sun NXT.

The company is also targeting partnerships with the most popular digital content platforms in the country and let its users enjoy real video on demand with premium content.

Through these partnerships, CloudWalker aims to further strengthen the content depth available on its range of smart TVs and enable its users to seamlessly access thousands of hours of their favorite content on native OTT apps.

The recent tie-up will enable users to discover great content and have an amazing digital entertainment experience from the Hotstar app in a seamless and hassle-free manner, on the big screen, it said earlier.