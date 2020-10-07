Just In
- 47 min ago LinkedIn Introduces ‘Stories' Feature In India
-
- 1 hr ago Realme 7i With 64MP Quad-Camera Launched In India; Ups Competition In Affordable Segment
- 2 hrs ago Google Pixel 5 Features Under-Display Speaker; Hands-On Video Reveals
- 2 hrs ago Galaxy Forever Plan Makes Premium Smartphones Accessible; Pay 60% For New Flagship
Don't Miss
- News Two win Chemistry Nobel Prize for developing genome editing method
- Finance RBI Guidelines For Contactless or NFC Cards: Here's All You Should Know
- Sports IPL 2020 rumour: Rajasthan Royals mull these changes to team after three successive defeats
- Lifestyle Your Wednesday Fashion Roundup: Mouni Roy’s Pyjama Set, Mithila Palkar’s Blue Dress, And More
- Automobiles Bajaj Pulsar 200NS BS6 Motorcycle Prices Hiked For The Third Time: Here Is The New Price List!
- Movies Aditi Prabhudeva To Play India’s First Female Superhero; First Look To Be Out On October 24, 2020
- Education AP EAMCET Result 2020: How To Check AP EAMCET Result Manabadi 2020
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Madhya Pradesh In October
D2h And Dish TV Introduces Extended Warranty Services For Rs. 99
Dish TV and D2h have announced the launch of new initiatives for their customers. Under this new scheme, both have extended the warranty schemes on their set-top boxes. However, to avail, these service users need to spend Rs. 99 to extend the services for one year.
Dish TV And D2h Set-To Boxes: Details
The company has also announced some terms and conditions to avail this benefit. First, if anyone is using that set-top box and the warranty is over, then the technician will come to activate the services. The technician will check the condition of the set-top box and is working or not. Notably, Dish TV and D2h schemes are known as Box Service Plan.
In case if any set-top box is not in a working condition, then the technician will first repair and customers have to pay all expenses. Furthermore, if a customer purchases the warranty, then it will start from the next day of the expiry of the existing warranty, and if a customer purchases the warranty once the primary ends, then it will take 16 days to activate the scheme. Notably, the company will offer you a refurbished set-top box, which means users will not get the new box. In addition, customers have to pay installation charges.
If we talk about D2h set-top boxes, then you'll get five boxes like Digital set-top box, Digital HD set-top box, HD RF set-top box, HD RF set-top box with Magicstick, and D2h Stream set-top box. These STBs are priced at Rs. 1,499, Rs. 1,599, Rs. 1,799, Rs. 2,198, and Rs. 2,499. On the other hand, Dish TV is offering two set-top boxes, such as dish SMRT Hub and the dishNXT HD STB. These STBs are available at Rs. 2,499 and Rs. 1,590. The first STB comes with a voice search with a Goggle assistant and can control smart home devices.
-
34,990
-
27,999
-
74,999
-
46,380
-
92,999
-
19,999
-
54,990
-
18,500
-
39,999
-
24,999
-
22,999
-
61,990
-
10,497
-
69,880
-
7,999
-
9,890
-
18,990
-
10,999
-
35,450
-
47,500
-
16,999
-
15,999
-
18,999
-
24,030
-
36,999
-
7,600
-
35,450
-
19,999
-
11,210
-
9,499