D2h And Dish TV Introduces Extended Warranty Services For Rs. 99 News oi-Priyanka Dua

Dish TV and D2h have announced the launch of new initiatives for their customers. Under this new scheme, both have extended the warranty schemes on their set-top boxes. However, to avail, these service users need to spend Rs. 99 to extend the services for one year.

Dish TV And D2h Set-To Boxes: Details

The company has also announced some terms and conditions to avail this benefit. First, if anyone is using that set-top box and the warranty is over, then the technician will come to activate the services. The technician will check the condition of the set-top box and is working or not. Notably, Dish TV and D2h schemes are known as Box Service Plan.

In case if any set-top box is not in a working condition, then the technician will first repair and customers have to pay all expenses. Furthermore, if a customer purchases the warranty, then it will start from the next day of the expiry of the existing warranty, and if a customer purchases the warranty once the primary ends, then it will take 16 days to activate the scheme. Notably, the company will offer you a refurbished set-top box, which means users will not get the new box. In addition, customers have to pay installation charges.

If we talk about D2h set-top boxes, then you'll get five boxes like Digital set-top box, Digital HD set-top box, HD RF set-top box, HD RF set-top box with Magicstick, and D2h Stream set-top box. These STBs are priced at Rs. 1,499, Rs. 1,599, Rs. 1,799, Rs. 2,198, and Rs. 2,499. On the other hand, Dish TV is offering two set-top boxes, such as dish SMRT Hub and the dishNXT HD STB. These STBs are available at Rs. 2,499 and Rs. 1,590. The first STB comes with a voice search with a Goggle assistant and can control smart home devices.

