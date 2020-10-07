ENGLISH

    D2h And Dish TV Introduces Extended Warranty Services For Rs. 99

    By
    |

    Dish TV and D2h have announced the launch of new initiatives for their customers. Under this new scheme, both have extended the warranty schemes on their set-top boxes. However, to avail, these service users need to spend Rs. 99 to extend the services for one year.

    D2h And Dish TV Introduces Extended Warranty Services For Rs. 99

     

    Dish TV And D2h Set-To Boxes: Details

    The company has also announced some terms and conditions to avail this benefit. First, if anyone is using that set-top box and the warranty is over, then the technician will come to activate the services. The technician will check the condition of the set-top box and is working or not. Notably, Dish TV and D2h schemes are known as Box Service Plan.

    In case if any set-top box is not in a working condition, then the technician will first repair and customers have to pay all expenses. Furthermore, if a customer purchases the warranty, then it will start from the next day of the expiry of the existing warranty, and if a customer purchases the warranty once the primary ends, then it will take 16 days to activate the scheme. Notably, the company will offer you a refurbished set-top box, which means users will not get the new box. In addition, customers have to pay installation charges.

    If we talk about D2h set-top boxes, then you'll get five boxes like Digital set-top box, Digital HD set-top box, HD RF set-top box, HD RF set-top box with Magicstick, and D2h Stream set-top box. These STBs are priced at Rs. 1,499, Rs. 1,599, Rs. 1,799, Rs. 2,198, and Rs. 2,499. On the other hand, Dish TV is offering two set-top boxes, such as dish SMRT Hub and the dishNXT HD STB. These STBs are available at Rs. 2,499 and Rs. 1,590. The first STB comes with a voice search with a Goggle assistant and can control smart home devices.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 7, 2020, 15:44 [IST]
