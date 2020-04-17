Dish TV Offering Free Services To Long-Term Users News oi-Priyanka Dua

After offering four free channels to its customers during the lockdown, Dish TV has come up with a new strategy to attract users. Under the new strategy, existing users who have opted for long term plans will get the 'Cine Active' channel without any extra cost.

Apart from that, the company has announced some changes in its long terms plans. The country's second-largest DTH operator has announced new tariffs for the long-term users. This also means existing users have to change their plans with these new packs to avail these services. This is the second time that any DTH operator has come up with this strategy. Earlier, Tata Sky announced the same offer, where it is offering 30 days services free if a customer opts for 12 months' services.

Dish TV New Offers For Long Term Customers: Details

The DTH operator is offering seven days extra service on three months' plans, while users will get 15 days free on six months' plans. Then, there is a plan for 12 months, where you can get one-month services free. However, to avail, these services users have to recharge with Rs. 3,000 initially. Notably, these benefits are specially designed for long term users, reports Telecomtalk.

DTH Users Are Getting Free Channels

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has recently directed all DTH, broadcast, and cable TV operators to offers free services to their customers during the lockdown. In fact, MHA has considered these services in the list of the essential items.

Tata Sky was the first company that announced free services to its customers. The company has announced that it will not charge money for 10 channels. Later on, Airtel Digital TV said that it is offering free channels. The channel list includes Let's Dance, Airtel Curiosity Stream, Airtel Seniors TV, and Aapki Rasoi.

