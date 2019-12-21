Dish TV Launches New ‘Orbit' User Interface For Its Products News oi-Priyanka Dua

DTH player, Dish TV has introduced a new user interface for its recently launched SMRT and connected products. The new user interface is already available for its Dish SMRT and d2h Magic range of products. Now, the company is planning to roll out this new interface for its Android set-top box Dish SMRT Hub.

The company has revealed that the new user interface comes with Live TV, OTT, and value-added services. Besides, the company has developed a dedicated section called 'My Zone' that allows users to access content easily. Apart from that, Dish TV is planning to bring a new range of the set-top box. The company has partnered also with Tata Elxsi for its connected devices.

In addition, Dish TV is now providing 30 days of extra service to its subscribers. This is the second time that the company has announced this offer.

Promoters Of Bharti Airtel And Dish TV Approves Merger

Meanwhile, the Economic Times reported that the promoters of both Bharti Airtel and Dish TV have approved the merger between these two companies. If the merger goes through, then the new entity will have 40 million subscribers making it the largest TV distribution company in India.

The report also reveals that post the merger, the new entity will have a 62 percent market share and Tata Sky will have a 25 percent share. Furthermore, the report states that Warburg Pincus has a 20 percent stake in Bharti Telemedia (owns by Bharti Airtel) and it has also approved this merger plan.

According to the report, the company had 23.94 million subscribers in Q2 FY20. The company has reported a profit of Rs. 520.5 crore. While, Airtel Digital TV has 16.21 million users, and it has posted a revenue of 789.3 crore during the same quarter.

