Dish TV Introduces Smart Connected Devices In India

    Dish TV has launched smart connected devices in India. The Dish SMRT Hub is an Android-powered set-top box and the Dish SMRT Kit, which is an Amazon Alexa-enabled dongle. The company has already listed these new devices on its website. However, the company has not mentioned about the availability. Here is all you need to know.

    Dish SMRT Hub And Dish SMRT Kit: Features And Price

    Dish SMRT Hub runs Android 9.0 Pie OS. It supports Google Assistant, which means you can control the device with a voice. It also supports the Google Play Store, which allows you to download content from OTT apps. The built-in Chromecast enables you to stream content from your smartphone to the connected TV.

    The SMRT Hub offers content from platforms, like Watcho, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, Voot, ALTBalaji, and YouTube. But, the company is not providing access to Netflix. The device is priced at Rs. 3,999 for the new subscribers. However, existing users can avail this device at Rs. 2,499, which means the company is offering Rs. 1,500 discount.

    The Dish SMRT Kit with Alexa dongle allows you to access all OTT apps. The device ships with Wi-Fi dongle, Bluetooth, and Alexa-enabled remote control. Also, you can connect the dongle with your existing set-top boxes. The Dish SMRT Kit is available at Rs. 1,199, and it will only be available for the existing subscribers. Besides, the SMRT Kit is only compatible with DishNXT HD Box. While Dish SMRT Hub is compatible with any TV, which has HDMI or CVBS input.

    Meanwhile, TRAI has issued new data, where Tata Sky has added 3,000,000 new subscribers in Q1 2019. On the other hand, Dish TV has added 2, 00,000 subscribers during the same period, which affected its leadership in the DTH market.

    Read More About: dish tv
    Story first published: Saturday, October 12, 2019, 11:14 [IST]
