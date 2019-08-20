ENGLISH

    Dish TV Introduces D2h Magic Streaming Device With Live TV, OTT Apps Support At Rs. 399

    Dish TV India, the direct-to-home (DTH) company, has launched a new streaming device -- 'd2h Magic' in India. The device can be connected via the USB port to the set-top box and allows customers to access OTT apps such as ZEE5, Watcho, ALTBalaji and Hungama Play in English, Hindi, and regional languages. The d2h Magic streaming device works similar to the DishSMRT Stick.

    Here Are The Details:

    Customers will also be able to watch make-up and styling tutorials, cooking recipes from chefs, videos from their favorite artists, along with yoga and fitness videos. There is also a dedicated section for kids with access to rhymes, educational videos, craft videos, and more.

    The streaming device can be availed for an introductory price of Rs. 399. However, there is a catch, after three months, the subscribers will have to pay Rs 25 every month to watch the content from OTT services. The device will be available in all major cities.

    To access this service, the subscribers are required to connect their latest d2h set-top box to available Wi-Fi network or mobile hotspot through 'd2h Magic' the device, which is connected into the USB port of set-top box. The device will be available with a single remote control for everything and unified interface.

    Apart from the content, there will be a dedicated selection of rhymes, learning and educational videos, arts and craft videos for kids.

    Our Thought

    As we all know, India is going beyond the regular daily soap operas on the regular TV channels and looking for more engaging and entertaining content available on OTT platforms.

    Therefore, the growing demand for content is forcing many companies to join hands with the OTT players like ZEE5, Hotstar, Amazon Prime and Netflix. In fact, providing free content at the beginning has also become a new trend to attract new users. However, there is no clarity on whether the company is charging Rs. 25 for all the apps or it is just for one.

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 20, 2019, 19:20 [IST]
