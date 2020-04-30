D2h Launches 20 New Combo Packs; Might Remove Nine Packs Soon News oi-Priyanka Dua

D2h, a Direct to Home operator, has added new packs on its platform. The company has announced that it is adding 20 new combo packs. The new edition includes seven dual languages, eight regional, and one national pack.

Besides, the operator has introduced four packages at the starting price of Rs. 84.75 per month. On the other hand, D2h is planning to discontinue nine combo packs.

D2h New 20 Combo Packs: Details

This includes Hamara Punjabi Plus HD, Hamara Punjabi Plus SD, Gujarati Combo New, Hamara UP Combo, Aamara Odia Combo, MP CG Ka Combo, and Silver Gujarati Combo New.

Besides, the company has introduced "Introductory Value Combo" plans. These plans are on a promotional basis and will be available at the starting price of Rs. 84.75 that goes up to Rs. 109 per month. The company has come up with seven new plans, where it offering content in several languages, including dual language Kannada Tamil combo, Malayalam Tamil combo, and Kannada Telugu combo.

D2h Might Discontinue Nine Packs: Details

Meanwhile, DreamDTH reported that the company is likely to remove nine packs from its platform. The list includes Dual Language Karnataka AP, SD, and Dual Language Kerala TN HD, and Dual Language Kerala TN HD. There are also chances that the company will also discontinue Silver combo, Hamara Punjabi, and Silver Gujarati combo in the coming days.

D2h Plans To Launch HD RF Set-Top box

Furthermore, the company is planning to bring its HD RF set-top box along with Magic Stick in the country. The company is also providing a one-month subscription for Gold HD Combo. The product is already listed on the company's website. However, it is available for booking. As per the website, the upcoming set-top box is priced at Rs. 1,599.

The company is making several changes in its offering and packs, such as reducing prices of its HD and SD channels to match the Dish TV pricing. In addition, the company has also launched an intelligence assistant on its platform which helps its customers to resolve their issues as there is no staff due to lockdown. It seems that these new packs have been designed especially for coronavirus. So, that people can sit at home, and watch new shows.

