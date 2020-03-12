D2h Launches Android-Based Set-Top Box And Alexa Kit: Price, Specifications News oi-Priyanka Dua

D2h, the Dish TV-owned DTH provider, has announced the launch of new products in India. The company has launched 'd2h stream', a hybrid set-top box, and 'd2h Magic', a voice-enabled kit. The internet-enabled set-top box runs Android 9 operating software, while a voice-enabled kit allows you to access to all OTT applications.

D2H Stream And D2H Magic: Details

The D2H stream is priced at Rs. 3,999 for the new users and Rs. 2,499 for the existing users. The newly launched stream services provide you the access to OTT platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Voot, ALTBalaji, YouTube, ZEE5, and more. The set-top box is suitable for all televisions sets.

It comes with built-in Google Assistant, Chromecast, and Dolby audio. The set-top box allows you to download many apps and games. Besides, the set-top box comes with Alexa built-in remote, which allows you to control the box with a voice command.

Coming to the D2H Magic, the voice-enabled kit comes with a dongle. Its remote features the Amazon Alexa. The kit is priced at Rs. 1,199 and it allows you to access all OTT apps. It is comprised of Wi-Fi dongle, Bluetooth, and remote control. You can also control it with voice. In order to access the kit users need to set up the kit with the Amazon account. After that, you can use the kit.

D2H Revises Tariff Prices Again

Meanwhile, the company has revised the network capacity fee. This development comes after TRAI announced new regulations for the DTH operators. The new slab provides you 200 SD channels at Rs. 130 per month as against Rs. 153 earlier. Besides, users have to pay Rs. 150 for more than 200 channels and Rs. 160 for more than 220 channels.

