Indian Consumes 11GB Data Per Month: Nokia News oi-Priyanka Dua

There is no doubt that data prices in India are cheaper when compared to the rest of the world. But now, a new report by Nokia claims that Indians are consuming 11GB data per month. It said that due to the 4G consumption, data traffic increased by 47 percent in 2019.

"The average monthly data usage per user surpassed 11 GB in December growing 16 percent annually due to increase in upgradation of the 4G network, low data prices, affordable smartphones, and the ever-increasing popularity of videos," the study said.

According to the Mobile Broadband India Traffic Index (MBiT) report, the 3G network has declined by 30 percent in 2019. The firm said that broadband penetration is very low in India as compared to China. The firm claims that Indian has only 47 percent penetration, while China has 95 percent.

Sanjay Malik, Senior Vice President & Head of India Market, Nokia said "We believe the migration of subscribers to 4G will continue to drive broadband growth in the country. The Indian telcos will need to consider other connectivity solutions to leverage the new opportunities and to address the growing data consumption."

Moreover, the report states that 4G smartphones grew by 1.5 times in 2019, and it is expected to grow further this year. The firm also highlighted that Indians are spending 70 minutes a day on the OTT platform (Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar, Voot, and regional content). The report pointed also out that the use cases of 4.0 will increase the consumption of private LTE networks.

Notably, Nokia has recently joined hands with Airtel to provide private LTE to enterprises. Under this partnership, both will help many sectors like banking, manufacturing, media, and services. Nokia has more than 120 customers, where they have deployed private LTE networks.

