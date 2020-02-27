Three New Nokia Smartphones With Android 10 Receive Wi-Fi Certification News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

We already know that HMD Global is working on a slew of upcoming smartphones. Some of these devices were all set to be unveiled at the MWC 2020 trade show but the same did not happen as the event was called off. While we expect these upcoming smartphones to be launched sometime later, three new Nokia smartphones have been spotted at the Wi-Fi Alliance website.

The devices that have been spotted on the certification website carry the model numbers TA-1223, TA-1227, and TA-1229. The listing shows that all these smartphones run Android 10 out-of-the-box and support dual-band Wi-Fi. As this is the first time we have come across these model numbers, the details regarding these phones are scarce for now.

Upcoming Nokia Smartphones

On observing the model numbers of previously launched devices Nokia 6.2 (TA-1201) and Nokia 7.2 (TA-1193), we can expect the three devices that have been at the certification database to be close to the Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2. Also, these could be related to the budget smartphones from the company including the upcoming Nokia 1.3.

These Nokia smartphones seem to be mysterious and we can expect them to be announced later this year. Also, there are possibilities for them to be devices meant to be announced at the MWC 2020 earlier this week.

Well, at the trade show that was called off in Barcelona, HMD Global was expected to take the wraps off a slew of new smartphones and feature phones at the MWC 2020. The company was expected to take the wraps off the Nokia 8.2 5G, Nokia 5.2 and Nokia 1.3 smartphones and Nokia 400 feature phone.

In the meantime, another feature phone with the model number Nokia TA-1212 was spotted at the TENAA certification database in China. It is believed to arrive with a 2.4-inch display and a 1200mAh battery. It was spotted with 8MB of RAM, which is downgraded than that of the Nokia 220 4G feature phone.

Via: 91mobiles

