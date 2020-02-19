Nokia TA-1212 Feature Phone Bags TENAA Certification

While there is no update from the company regarding when it will unveil the upcoming devices, a mysterious Nokia phone with the codename TA-1212 has received the TENAA certification in China. Going by the certification details, it looks like it is similar to the Nokia 220 4G feature phone.

Nokia TA-1212 TENAA Listing

The Nokia TA-1212 TENAA certification listing reveals that the upcoming device could measure 123.8 x 52.4 x 13.1 mm and weighs in around 88 grams. It is believed to arrive with a 2.4-inch display with a resolution of 240 x 320 pixels and a 1200mAh battery. It could be possible that the company might launch this upcoming device in the coming weeks.

The Nokia TA-1212 is likely to feature 8MB of RAM instead of 16GB of RAM and a VGA camera (0.3MP) on the Nokia 220 4G. As of now, only these details have been revealed by the TENAA listing. And, there is no image pertaining to the device.

Nokia 8.2 5G Details

At the MWC 2020, HMD Global had plans of launching the Nokia 1.3, Nokia 5.2, and Nokia 8.2 5G smartphones and Nokia 400 4G feature phone. Of these, the Nokia 8.2 5G is expected to feature a 6.2-inch display with support for HDR10+, a Snapdragon 765G chipset with integrated 5G connectivity, a 32MP pop-up selfie camera and quad cameras at the rear with a 64MP primary sensor. It is likely to be priced starting from 459 euros (approx. Rs. 36,000).

Nokia 5.1 Details Leak

Talking about the Nokia 5.2 is speculated to flaunt a 6.2-inch display and a Snapdragon 632 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space. The other aspects of the smartphone include an 8MP selfie camera. The Nokia 5.2 is believed to be priced at 169 euros (approx. Rs. 13,000).