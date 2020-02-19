ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Nokia TA-1212 Feature Phone Bags TENAA Certification

    By
    |

    HMD Global was slated to host a launch event during MWC 2020 on February 23 to unveil a slew of new devices including smartphones and feature phones. However, the trade show was called off due to the ongoing coronavirus threat recently thereby making companies reschedule their launch event.

    Nokia Feature Phone
     

    While there is no update from the company regarding when it will unveil the upcoming devices, a mysterious Nokia phone with the codename TA-1212 has received the TENAA certification in China. Going by the certification details, it looks like it is similar to the Nokia 220 4G feature phone.

    Nokia TA-1212 TENAA Listing

    Nokia TA-1212 TENAA Listing

    The Nokia TA-1212 TENAA certification listing reveals that the upcoming device could measure 123.8 x 52.4 x 13.1 mm and weighs in around 88 grams. It is believed to arrive with a 2.4-inch display with a resolution of 240 x 320 pixels and a 1200mAh battery. It could be possible that the company might launch this upcoming device in the coming weeks.

    The Nokia TA-1212 is likely to feature 8MB of RAM instead of 16GB of RAM and a VGA camera (0.3MP) on the Nokia 220 4G. As of now, only these details have been revealed by the TENAA listing. And, there is no image pertaining to the device.

    Nokia 8.2 5G Details
     

    Nokia 8.2 5G Details

    At the MWC 2020, HMD Global had plans of launching the Nokia 1.3, Nokia 5.2, and Nokia 8.2 5G smartphones and Nokia 400 4G feature phone. Of these, the Nokia 8.2 5G is expected to feature a 6.2-inch display with support for HDR10+, a Snapdragon 765G chipset with integrated 5G connectivity, a 32MP pop-up selfie camera and quad cameras at the rear with a 64MP primary sensor. It is likely to be priced starting from 459 euros (approx. Rs. 36,000).

    Nokia 5.1 Details Leak

    Nokia 5.1 Details Leak

    Talking about the Nokia 5.2 is speculated to flaunt a 6.2-inch display and a Snapdragon 632 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space. The other aspects of the smartphone include an 8MP selfie camera. The Nokia 5.2 is believed to be priced at 169 euros (approx. Rs. 13,000).

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: nokia news smartphones
    Story first published: Wednesday, February 19, 2020, 11:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 19, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X