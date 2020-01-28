ENGLISH

    Nokia 8.2 5G, Nokia 5.2, Nokia 1.3 Pegged For MWC 2020 Launch: Key Specs, Price Leak

    The CES 2020 is over and we are inching closer to the MWC 2020, which is all set to be hosted in Barcelona in late February. It is that time of the year that many smartphone makers will take the wraps off their upcoming devices. In recent years, HMD Global has had a strong presence at the MWC as it lines up new Nokia smartphones.

    Upcoming Nokia Smartphones
     

    This year, it looks like HMD Global will line up three new smartphones and unveil the Nokia Original series phone at the MWC 2020. Previously, the latter was speculated to be announced on January 25. However, the launch has been delayed as there is an ongoing crisis caused by the outbreak of the coronavirus in China.

    While the official names and specifications of the upcoming Nokia smartphones are yet to be revealed, recent rumors from NokiaMob.net suggest that a range of smartphones including the Nokia 8.2 5G, Nokia 5.2, and Nokia 1.3 are on tow. Notably, even the alleged pricing of these devices has been revealed by the rumor mills.

    The first device that is speculated to be on cards is the Nokia 8.2 5G. This smartphone is believed to be priced around 459 euros (approx. Rs. 36,000). The device is likely to feature a pOLED or LCD display, a Snapdragon 765 SoC with an integrated 5G modem, two storage editions - 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM and 8GB RAM + 128GB/256GB ROM with the latter being a limited edition model.

    Furthermore, the upcoming smartphone is speculated too flaunt a 32MP selfie camera sensor within a pop-up selfie camera module and a Nokia 7.2-like rear camera arrangement. The other goodies that we can expect include a 3500mAh battery, a fingerprint sensor at its rear, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

    The Nokia 5.2 is believed to be launched in two storage configurations - 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM and 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM. The smartphone is likely to be priced starting from 169 euros (approx. Rs. 13,300).

    On the specifications front, the Nokia device likely on cards is speculated to have a camera design similar to what we have seen on the Nokia 6.2 comprising a 16MP primary sensor and an 8MP secondary sensor. Furthermore, the Nokia 5.2 is believed to be launched with a 6.2-inch LCD display, an 8MP selfie camera, a Snapdragon 632 SoC, and a 3500mAh battery.

    This time, at the MWC 2020, HMD Global is speculated to launch an entry-level smartphone, the Nokia 1.3 as well. This device is expected to flaunt a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie camera with an LED flash as on the Nokia C1, 1GB RAM and 8GB ROM. Design wise, it could be similar to the Nokia 2.3 with a large LCD display, a 3D nano-textured back panel, and a MediaTek processor.

    What We Think

    Besides the Nokia 1.3, Nokia 8.2 5G and Nokia 5.2, HMD Global is long-rumored to be working on the next-generation flagship smartphone, the Nokia 9.2. There are claims that this upcoming flagship device could also be unveiled at the MWC 2020. But an official confirmation regarding these devices is awaited.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 28, 2020, 15:33 [IST]
