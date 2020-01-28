Just In
- 40 min ago Samsung Galaxy A41 Tipped To Sport Smaller Battery: Report
-
- 1 hr ago Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Tipped To Go OnSale From March 6
- 2 hrs ago Qubo Smart Indoor Camera And Smart Plugins Review: AI Takes It To Another Level
- 2 hrs ago Looking For Fast Charging Power Banks? Get Up To 50% Off On Amazon
Don't Miss
- News WB: Students of Calcutta University blocks Guv Dhankhar from attending annual convocation
- Travel 8 Best Places To Visit In Gujarat In 2020
- Lifestyle Ban Labs launches CARE Herbal Green Teas in this Winter with 5 organic Flavours
- Automobiles Nissan To Unveil New Feature Rich Compact SUV At Auto Expo
- Finance Bitcoin Rallies On Gaining Appeal As Safe Haven Amid Corona Virus Scare
- Sports Australian Open 2020: I believe in miracles! Federer accepts he was 'incredibly lucky' to survive Sandgren scare
- Movies Did Alaya F Take A Dig At Ananya Panday For Her Nepotism Comment? Actress Clarifies
- Education IIM Bangalore Women In Leadership Course Tanmatra
Nokia 8.2 5G, Nokia 5.2, Nokia 1.3 Pegged For MWC 2020 Launch: Key Specs, Price Leak
The CES 2020 is over and we are inching closer to the MWC 2020, which is all set to be hosted in Barcelona in late February. It is that time of the year that many smartphone makers will take the wraps off their upcoming devices. In recent years, HMD Global has had a strong presence at the MWC as it lines up new Nokia smartphones.
This year, it looks like HMD Global will line up three new smartphones and unveil the Nokia Original series phone at the MWC 2020. Previously, the latter was speculated to be announced on January 25. However, the launch has been delayed as there is an ongoing crisis caused by the outbreak of the coronavirus in China.
While the official names and specifications of the upcoming Nokia smartphones are yet to be revealed, recent rumors from NokiaMob.net suggest that a range of smartphones including the Nokia 8.2 5G, Nokia 5.2, and Nokia 1.3 are on tow. Notably, even the alleged pricing of these devices has been revealed by the rumor mills.
Nokia 8.2 5G Rumored Specs, Price
The first device that is speculated to be on cards is the Nokia 8.2 5G. This smartphone is believed to be priced around 459 euros (approx. Rs. 36,000). The device is likely to feature a pOLED or LCD display, a Snapdragon 765 SoC with an integrated 5G modem, two storage editions - 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM and 8GB RAM + 128GB/256GB ROM with the latter being a limited edition model.
Furthermore, the upcoming smartphone is speculated too flaunt a 32MP selfie camera sensor within a pop-up selfie camera module and a Nokia 7.2-like rear camera arrangement. The other goodies that we can expect include a 3500mAh battery, a fingerprint sensor at its rear, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
Nokia 5.2 Rumored Specs, Price
The Nokia 5.2 is believed to be launched in two storage configurations - 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM and 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM. The smartphone is likely to be priced starting from 169 euros (approx. Rs. 13,300).
On the specifications front, the Nokia device likely on cards is speculated to have a camera design similar to what we have seen on the Nokia 6.2 comprising a 16MP primary sensor and an 8MP secondary sensor. Furthermore, the Nokia 5.2 is believed to be launched with a 6.2-inch LCD display, an 8MP selfie camera, a Snapdragon 632 SoC, and a 3500mAh battery.
Nokia 1.3 Rumored Specs, Price
This time, at the MWC 2020, HMD Global is speculated to launch an entry-level smartphone, the Nokia 1.3 as well. This device is expected to flaunt a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie camera with an LED flash as on the Nokia C1, 1GB RAM and 8GB ROM. Design wise, it could be similar to the Nokia 2.3 with a large LCD display, a 3D nano-textured back panel, and a MediaTek processor.
What We Think
Besides the Nokia 1.3, Nokia 8.2 5G and Nokia 5.2, HMD Global is long-rumored to be working on the next-generation flagship smartphone, the Nokia 9.2. There are claims that this upcoming flagship device could also be unveiled at the MWC 2020. But an official confirmation regarding these devices is awaited.
-
19,990
-
21,997
-
28,959
-
19,890
-
25,999
-
34,660
-
1,06,900
-
15,695
-
36,990
-
71,990
-
16,999
-
28,959
-
10,990
-
19,890
-
12,999
-
14,875
-
14,870
-
63,900
-
34,660
-
47,599
-
28,990
-
20,000
-
4,800
-
6,400
-
8,000
-
28,300
-
35,430
-
3,210
-
11,250
-
12,000