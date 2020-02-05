ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Nokia 5.2 Live Images Surface Ahead Of MWC 2020 Launch: Price, Specs Revealed

    By
    |

    HMD Global is said to take the center stage at MWC 2020 to unveil its mid-range Nokia 5.2 smartphone. The device is likely to debut alongside the Nokia 8.2 5G, Nokia 1.3, and the Nokia 400 4G smartphone. With few weeks remaining for the official launch, the Nokia 5.2 leaks have started splashing online. In the latest development, its live images have surfaced online revealing its design.

    Nokia 5.2 Live Images Surface Ahead Of MWC 2020 Launch

     

    The Nokia 5.2 leaked images shared by the leakster Evan Blass confirm the presence of quad cameras at the back panel. The setup is placed in a circular ring-shaped module. Upfront, the device will feature a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera.

    Also, the device seems to have curved edges and a frosted glass back panel. There is also a fingerprint scanner on the rear; just below the camera module. Notably, the placement of ports and keys remain hidden.

    Besides, the live images, Blass has also tipped some other key details like the pricing as well as the configuration and sale dates. The Nokia 5.2 is likely to go on sale starting March 4, 2020. The leak suggests a $180 price tag, which roughly translates to Rs. 12,827 in India. At this price label, it will be up against the likes of the Realme 5 Pro and the Redmi Note 8 Pro.

    Lastly, Blass has tipped a 6GB RAM+ 64GB storage configuration. It would be hard to say just yet if the device will be launched in single or multiple configurations. The device has cleared FCC certification back in November 2019.

    It was then said to arrive with a 6.1-inch display. It would be interesting to see whether it ships with an HD+ or an FHD+ resolution. The FCC listing had also suggested a 3,920 mAh battery powering the device. However, there were no details shared on its fast charging capabilities. As for its India launch, we can expect it to arrive anytime soon following its MWC 2020 unveiling.

    image

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: hmd global nokia news smartphones
    Story first published: Wednesday, February 5, 2020, 12:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 5, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X