Nokia 5.2 Live Images Surface Ahead Of MWC 2020 Launch: Price, Specs Revealed

HMD Global is said to take the center stage at MWC 2020 to unveil its mid-range Nokia 5.2 smartphone. The device is likely to debut alongside the Nokia 8.2 5G, Nokia 1.3, and the Nokia 400 4G smartphone. With few weeks remaining for the official launch, the Nokia 5.2 leaks have started splashing online. In the latest development, its live images have surfaced online revealing its design.

The Nokia 5.2 leaked images shared by the leakster Evan Blass confirm the presence of quad cameras at the back panel. The setup is placed in a circular ring-shaped module. Upfront, the device will feature a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera.

Also, the device seems to have curved edges and a frosted glass back panel. There is also a fingerprint scanner on the rear; just below the camera module. Notably, the placement of ports and keys remain hidden.

Besides, the live images, Blass has also tipped some other key details like the pricing as well as the configuration and sale dates. The Nokia 5.2 is likely to go on sale starting March 4, 2020. The leak suggests a $180 price tag, which roughly translates to Rs. 12,827 in India. At this price label, it will be up against the likes of the Realme 5 Pro and the Redmi Note 8 Pro.

Lastly, Blass has tipped a 6GB RAM+ 64GB storage configuration. It would be hard to say just yet if the device will be launched in single or multiple configurations. The device has cleared FCC certification back in November 2019.

It was then said to arrive with a 6.1-inch display. It would be interesting to see whether it ships with an HD+ or an FHD+ resolution. The FCC listing had also suggested a 3,920 mAh battery powering the device. However, there were no details shared on its fast charging capabilities. As for its India launch, we can expect it to arrive anytime soon following its MWC 2020 unveiling.

