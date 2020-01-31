ENGLISH

    HMD Global To Launch New Nokia Smartphones On February 23 At MWC 2020

    There are a lot of leaks and speculations regarding the launch of new Nokia smartphones from HMD Global. The company has now sent out an invite for the media briefing, which confirms that the brand is likely to announce a couple of smartphones at MWC 2020 on February 23 at 4 PM.

    As of now, there is no official confirmation on what the company might announce at the media briefing. However, considering the recent leaks, the brand is likely to announce the Nokia 9.2 PureView, which is likely to be a flagship smartphone that might compete against the upcoming smartphones from Samsung, OnePlus, and Xiaomi.

    Nokia 9.2 PureView will be the successor to the Nokia 9 PureView, which was launched last year that featured a Penta camera setup. Speculations suggest that the Nokia 9.2 PureView will not go overboard and is likely to offer a camera set up something similar to other flagship smartphones.

    It is speculated that the Nokia 9.2 will come with an under-the-display front-facing camera, which enables the company to offer a higher screen-to-body ratio without any notch or cutout.

    Along with this device, the brand is likely to announce a mid-range smartphone, probably with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC with support for the 5G network. Depending on the market, the company might either enable/disable 5G support. Even the mid-tier smartphone is likely to come with Carl Zeiss optics similar to some of the recently launched mid-tier Nokia smartphones.

    Considering the time of launch, both smartphones are likely to enter the market with stock Android 10 OS with additional optimizations. These smartphones are likely to offer a bigger battery, fast charging, and the latest display technology.

    Launch In India

    India is one of the important markets for Nokia, and the brand is likely to launch these smartphones at a later point in time. As of now, there is no information on how much these smartphones might cost in India.

    Story first published: Friday, January 31, 2020, 8:34 [IST]
