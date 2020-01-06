Vivo Might Launch New 5G Smartphone With Snapdragon 765G SoC News oi-Priyanka Dua

Vivo is all set to launch a new smartphone with Qualcomm's newly launched Snapdragon 765G SoC (5G modem). At present, the company is offering two 5G smartphones i.e the Vivo X30 and the X30 Pro, reports GizmoChina. According to the report, the upcoming smartphone is already listed on Geekbench with model number V1963A.

The report reveals that after considering the name, there are chances that the device will come under the Vivo S or the Z series. The report states that the upcoming smartphone is likely to feature an octa-core Qualcomm SoC and 6GB of RAM.

Besides, it is expected the upcoming smartphone will have Snapdragon 765G which powers devices like the Redmi K30 and the Oppo Reno 3. Talking about the software, the upcoming device is likely to run Android 10. Besides, the rumors suggested that it scores 2129 and 5279 points in single and multi-core tests, respectively.

Talking about the company's 5G smartphone Vivo has launched the X30 and the X30 Pro in China. Both are powered with Samsung Exynos 980 processor and come with a punch-hole display and 5G modems. The Vivo X30 comes with the triple rear camera setup. Whereas, X30 Pro features a quad rear camera along with periscope- style camera.

Vivo S1 Launched In India: Specifications And Features

On the other hand, the company has launched its new smartphone in India. The Vivo S1Pro features a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED display. The smartphone is available in two colors i.e Knight Black and Fancy Sky.

The newly launched smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC. The device runs Android 9 Pie OS. It comes also comes with a dedicated microSD card slot. The Vivo S1 Pro comes with a 4,500mAh battery along with 18W charging support. On the connectivity front, the smartphone features Wi-Fi dual-band, USB Type-C, 4G LTE, GPS, and Bluetooth 5.0.

Best Mobiles in India