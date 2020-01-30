Nokia 9.2 To Flaunt Under-Display Selfie Camera News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Nokia 9.2, the next-generation flagship smartphone from HMD Global is speculated to be unveiled sometime in 2020. There are speculations that the device could see the light of the year in the first half of this year sometime after the MWC 2020 tech show. We have already been coming across reports regarding the smartphone revealing some key specifications that we can expect.

The latest information regarding the Nokia 9.2 claims that the smartphone could arrive with an under-display selfie camera. However, this aspect is said to be in the early stages of development. And, there seems to be no confirmation regarding the selfie camera of the Nokia 9 PureView successor.

Nokia 9.2 Details Revealed

As per a Twitter-based tipster dubbed Nokia_anew, HMD Global is working on developing an under-display camera for the upcoming Nokia 9.2. The tipster claims that the technology is still in the nascent stages. Furthermore, the tipster adds that the technology is in the early stages of development and that the final prototype is yet to be ready.

Also, he notes that the solution has its own downsides. The area is said to be visible in the sun and there doesn't seem to be 100% clarity yet.

What We Think

Basically, an under-display camera sensor is meant to hide the selfie camera beneath the screen sans the necessity to cut out a hole for the purpose. Looking at the smartphone from a distance, it might seem that the device does not have a selfie camera at all. This solution is a better way to integrate a selfie camera in a high-end smartphone than a punch-hole cutout or a pop-up camera mechanism.

Already, Oppo and Xiaomi are said to be working on a similar selfie camera technology and it is believed that their future models will have the same. Going by the information available right now, the Nokia 9.2 is believed to be launched with the most powerful Snapdragon 865 SoC and superior camera experience. This will not be a surprise as it is a flagship device succeeding the Nokia 9 PureView with a penta-lens camera arrangement.

Best Mobiles in India