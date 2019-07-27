Nokia 9.1 PureView Could Be Announced In Q4 2019 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

HMD Global started launching Nokia smartphones back in 2017. Since then, the company has been launching many devices at different price points. The most advanced offering launched by the company is the Nokia 9 PureView, which is the current generation flagship smartphone. Notably, it comes with a unique penta-lens camera setup at its rear.

The Nokia 9 PureView was announced at the MWC 2019 tech show earlier this year. And, it was launched in India recently for Rs. 49,999. At this premium price point, it is the most expensive Nokia smartphone launched to date in the country. Now, it looks like the company is gearing up to bring its successor.

Nokia 9.1 PureView Details

A fresh report from NokiaPowerUser suggests that Nokia 9.1 PureView, which is believed to be the sequel of the existing flagship smartphone with 5G support is likely to be launched in early Q4 2019. This is not the first that we have come across reports regarding the Nokia 9 PureView successor. Earlier this year, a report hinted that the smartphone could be launched in August this year.

Going by the recent report, Nokia 9.1 PureView is under testing by the development team at HMD. They will provide feedback on the device to resolve issues that they face, especially on its USP, which is its camera. It adds that the company does not want to hurry up with the launch. If this turns out to be true, then we can expect a 5G smartphone Nokia to be launched by the end of this year.

What We Expect From New Nokia Phone

As mentioned, if the upcoming Nokia smartphone expected to be launched in the fourth quarter is the Nokia 9.1 PureView, then we can expect it to be a camera prowess using the Light camera technology and ZEISS optics. We can also expect it to feature a penta-lens camera arrangement and improved low-light performance with both hardware and software improvements.

Also, we can expect the device to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, Android Q and a punch-hole design to house the selfie camera. However, we need to wait for an official confirmation from the company before we come to a conclusion.

