Nokia 9 PureView Launched In India – Most Expensive Nokia Smartphone Ever

HMD Global has been teasing the launch of the Nokia 9 PureView in India recently. However, there were reports suggesting that it will not happen this month. Today, the flagship smartphone has been launched in India and is also available for purchase.

Nokia 9 PureView has been launched in India without much fanfare. Notably, it is the first smartphone to be launched with a penta-lens camera setup. It becomes one of the premium smartphones that have a superior camera department for the photo enthusiasts.

Nokia 9 PureView Price And Availability

Nokia 9 PureView has been launched for Rs. 49,999 in the country. The device will be available via the official Nokia online store and Flipkart starting from today. And, it will also be official offline via the leading mobile retail outlets across the country from July 17. It has been launched in Midnight Blue color option.

Launch Offers And Discounts

This Nokia smartphone has been launched with several enticing offers. The company offers exclusive premium concierge experience for the first 30 days via Nokia Mobile Care. It includes support desk with a top-tier customer support team and access to tips and tricks from experts.

There is 10% cashback on using an HDFC Bank debit or credit card for the purchase (including EMI and regular payment options) on offline purchases via Pinelabs terminals. Also, there is 10% cashback on HDFC consumer durable loans at the retail outlets until August 31, 2019. Besides these, the Nokia 705 True Wireless Bluetooth headset can be purchased for Rs. 5,000 instead of its actual pricing of Rs. 9,999 for a limited period.

Nokia 9 PureView Specifications

Nokia 9 PureView bestows a 5.99-inch QHD pOLED display with a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under its hood, there is a 2.8GHz octa-core Snapdragon 845 SoC coupled with Adreno 630 GPU, 6GB RAM and 128GB UFS storage. Running Android 9 Pie, this Nokia smartphone has an in-display fingerprint sensor, dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5, a USB Type-C port and a 3320mAh battery with fast charging and wireless charging support.

Furthermore, there is IP67 rating for water resistance. The display supports HDR10 and there is a 20MP selfie camera on this phone. The USP is its penta-lens camera with two RGB 12MP sensors and three 12MP monochrome sensors from Zeiss optics. These can capture up to 10 times more light than a single sensor. The device can capture 60MP images in burst mode and shots in RAW format.

Should You Buy Nokia 9 PureView?

If you are looking for a spec monster, then the Nokia 9 PureView might not quench your needs as it misses out on the latest Snapdragon 855 SoC. But if you want a great camera performance, the penta-lens camera phone will be a good buy. But, it is the most expensive smartphone from Nokia ever.

