Nokia 9 PureView India launch might happen in the coming weeks

The Nokia 9 PureView is one of the best flagship smartphones from HMD Global, which comes with a massive five lens primary camera setup, which helps the device to capture surreal photos at all the conditions.

According to the latest leak, the Nokia 9 PureView might launch anytime soon in India, as the smartphone has been listed under BIS certification website, which is a mandatory certification to launch a smartphone in India.

The smartphone is listed under the Nokia branding with the model number TA-1087, which is nothing but the Nokia 9 PureView. As of now, there is no information about the launch of the Nokia 9 PureView in India, but the company is most likely to introduce the device by the end of the May 2019 or in early June 2019.

Nokia 9 PureView, the flagship smartphone

The Nokia 9 PureView features a massive 6-inch OLED display with QHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC powers the smartphone, which is last year' flagship chipset from Qualcomm. The Nokia 9 PureView is also the first device from the brand with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Snapdragon 845 is coupled with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Unlike other Nokia smartphone, there is no microSD card slot for storage expansion, but, the device does feature dual nano-SIM card slots with support for active dual 4G LTE and VoLTE.

At the rear-end, the device has a total of 5 cameras with 12 MP resolution and f/1.9 aperture. Out of five cameras, two sensors can capture color images, and three can capture black and white photos. The smartphone will use information from all these sensors to create a better picture, to generate SLR like image output.

A 3320 mAh Li-ion battery takes forward the ship with support for fast charging via USB type C port. Unfortunately, the device misses out on 3.5mm headphone jack, which is a bummer.

