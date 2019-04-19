HMD Global expected to launch the Nokia 9 PureView in India by April end News oi-Karan Sharma Nokia 9 PureView is all set to launch in India by the end of April. All you need to know about the upcoming smartphone.

Nokia 9 PureView is one of the most anticipated smartphones from HMD Globals and now it seems that the India launch is around the corners. According to a report from Nokia Power User, the company is planning to launch the phone by the end of April. However, the media invites are still not released so far. The report suggests that the company will schedule a launch event at the end of April where it will announce the Nokia 9 PureView.

According to the report, the price point of the Nokia smartphone is not yet revealed but it has been expected that the company will launch the phone with a price point of Rs 46,999 in India. The smartphone is already available in the European and the US market, and today it has also received a firmware update.

Just to recall, the Nokia 9 PureView comes with a 5.99-inch P-OLED display along with a resolution of 2K. The display also carries an aspect ratio of 18:9 with any notch on the top. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, clubbed with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage variant.

The highlights of the smartphone are its Penta-lens camera setup with five 12MP sensors. Among which two are RGB sensors to capture the true colours, others are monochrome sensors which is capable of capturing light and other minor details. Apart from that the camera sensors also include a ToF sensor with dual-LED dual-tone flash. At the front, the smartphone houses a 20-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

