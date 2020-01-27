Nokia 9.2 PureView Featuring Snapdragon 865 SoC To Launch In 2020 News oi-Vivek

HMD Global resurrected the brand Nokia by launching affordable smartphones with stock Android OS in 2017. From then on, the brand has been consequently launching mid-range and flagship smartphones. According to the latest report, the company all set to unveil its next flagship smartphone -- the Nokia 9.2 PureView, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865.

Though the company has previously launched smartphones with the flagship Qualcomm chipset, they have been a bit late to enter the market that gave its competitors an upper hand. This time around, the company is said to have a new strategy to launch phones with the latest hardware at the earliest.

As the Nokia 9.2 PureView will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC, this is likely to be the first smartphone from HMD Global with support for 5G networking.

No Nokia 9.1 PureView

The same report indicates that the company will scrap the plans to launch the Nokia 9.1 PureView, which was speculated to be the successor of the Nokia 9 PureView -- a camera-centric smartphone with a Penta primary camera setup powered by the "Light Camera Technology".

Though the Nokia 9.2 PureView will not be a camera-centric smartphone, it is likely to offer a flagship-grade camera setup, similar to the Nokia 8. If rumors are to be believed, then the Nokia 9.2 PureView is likely to include Toshiba made optics and is likely to offer a triple camera setup.

Launch In India

The Nokia 9.2 PureView is likely to launch in India at a later point in time, as India is one of the biggest markets for HMD Global. The smartphone is expected to be priced around Rs. 40,000 and is likely to compete against the likes of other affordable flagship smartphones like the OnePlus 8, Xiaomi Mi 10, and other upcoming smartphones with the Snapdragon 865 SoC.

