Nokia 9.2 PureView Likely To Launch Late In Q4 This Year News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

It seems that the HMD Global's next flagship is not going to see the light of day anytime soon. The Finnish brand is rumored to launch the Nokia 9.2 PureView later this year. The rumor mill has been suggesting the Nokia 9.1 PureView arrival in the past. But, it seems that the company will rather launch the device with the Nokia 9.2 label.

Nokia 9.2 PureView India Launch Details

The Nokia 9.2 PureView India launch has been tipped by a leakster going by the name of Nokia Anew. The tipster took to twitter to reveal the Nokia flagship's launch being delayed till autumn this year.

The announcement of Nokia 9.2 is likely to be delayed until the autumn due to the replacement of the processor on the Snapdragon 865.#Nokia9 #NokiaMobile #HMD #Nokia2020 pic.twitter.com/DbAFdMFi6v — Nokia anew (@nokia_anew) December 30, 2019

The tweet suggests the replacement of the processor on the device (Snapdragon 865) is the primary reason for the delay. Apart from the delayed launch and the Snapdragon 865 processor, the tweet doesn't share any relevant information on the device.

Earlier, rumors had suggested the arrival of the Nokia 9.1 PureView in the Q2, 2020. And HMD Global has a history of introducing its fresh crop during the Mobile World Congress event each year. So, the delayed launch sounds logical if the processor is being replaced.

The other primary hardware features of the upcoming Nokia flagship are still undisclosed. But, the rumor mill suggests improved penta-lens camera setup along with other features. Also, the Snapdragon 865 process comes with an integrated Snapdragon X555 5G modem. This means Nokia 9.2 PureView could be 5G enabled.

It would be interesting to see what all improvements Nokia 9.2 PureView brings over its predecessor. Specifically, the camera department as it was one of the key highlights on the Nokia 9 PureView as well. Also, if the company adds any unique feature to the upcoming device, remains to be seen.

