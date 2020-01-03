ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Nokia 9.2 PureView Likely To Launch Late In Q4 This Year

    By
    |

    It seems that the HMD Global's next flagship is not going to see the light of day anytime soon. The Finnish brand is rumored to launch the Nokia 9.2 PureView later this year. The rumor mill has been suggesting the Nokia 9.1 PureView arrival in the past. But, it seems that the company will rather launch the device with the Nokia 9.2 label.

    Nokia 9.2 PureView Likely To Launch Late In Q4 This Year

     

    Nokia 9.2 PureView India Launch Details

    The Nokia 9.2 PureView India launch has been tipped by a leakster going by the name of Nokia Anew. The tipster took to twitter to reveal the Nokia flagship's launch being delayed till autumn this year.

    The tweet suggests the replacement of the processor on the device (Snapdragon 865) is the primary reason for the delay. Apart from the delayed launch and the Snapdragon 865 processor, the tweet doesn't share any relevant information on the device.

    Earlier, rumors had suggested the arrival of the Nokia 9.1 PureView in the Q2, 2020. And HMD Global has a history of introducing its fresh crop during the Mobile World Congress event each year. So, the delayed launch sounds logical if the processor is being replaced.

    The other primary hardware features of the upcoming Nokia flagship are still undisclosed. But, the rumor mill suggests improved penta-lens camera setup along with other features. Also, the Snapdragon 865 process comes with an integrated Snapdragon X555 5G modem. This means Nokia 9.2 PureView could be 5G enabled.

     

    It would be interesting to see what all improvements Nokia 9.2 PureView brings over its predecessor. Specifically, the camera department as it was one of the key highlights on the Nokia 9 PureView as well. Also, if the company adds any unique feature to the upcoming device, remains to be seen.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: hmd global nokia smartphones
    Story first published: Friday, January 3, 2020, 11:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 3, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue