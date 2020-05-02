D2h Launches New Plans And Services For Its Customers News oi-Priyanka Dua

D2h, a DTH firm of Dish TV, has announced the launch of new offers and benefits for its customers. The company has launched a benefit called 'Friends and Family Recharge', where it allows customers to help others in recharging their connection. However, they have to use the customers' IDs on the company's website or Infinity application.

The company has also announced that it is offering Rs. 10 as a cashback if someone help in recharging other connections. Besides, the company has updated its plans and extended the validity of recharge credit for its customers. "Our customers are stuck at home. Now, more than ever, the customer and their family need entertainment and news. That is why we have launched the 'Friends and Family Offer' and extended the days of credit under the 'You Promise We Resume' facility," Sugato Banerji, Corporate Head-Marketing, d2h, Dish TV India Ltd, said.

In addition, the firm has launched special shows especially for Ramzan, where it is showing all Islamic shows, and you can be activated via a missed call. Apart from that, the company is offering channels at Rs. 1. This pack is also designed for Ramzan, where it is providing all spiritual shows, such as Ramzaan Ke Masail. On the other hand, the DTH operator is offering several channels at Rs. 1 for one month only. The channel list includes Fitness Active, Dance Active, Thriller Active, Evergreen Classic Active, Comedy Active, and Kids Active.

"We have special Ramzaan offers showcasing spiritual Islamic content at great value for money for those who follow Ramzaan. Together these 3 launches reaffirm our endeavor to keep our customers entertained and engaged, while they stay at home and stay safe," he added.

D2h Slashes Prices Of HD And SD Set-Top Box

Meanwhile, the DTH operator has revised the prices of its Set-top boxes in the country. Both SD and HD set-top boxes are cheaper by Rs. 100 they are now available at Rs. 1,499 and Rs. 1,599as against Rs. 1,599 and Rs. 1,699, respectively. But still, they are not cheaper set-top boxes in the country as Dish TV is selling its SD STB at Rs. 1,490 and HD STB at Rs. 1,590.

