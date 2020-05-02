ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    D2h Launches New Plans And Services For Its Customers

    By
    |

    D2h, a DTH firm of Dish TV, has announced the launch of new offers and benefits for its customers. The company has launched a benefit called 'Friends and Family Recharge', where it allows customers to help others in recharging their connection. However, they have to use the customers' IDs on the company's website or Infinity application.

    D2h Launches New Plans And Services For Its Customers

     

    The company has also announced that it is offering Rs. 10 as a cashback if someone help in recharging other connections. Besides, the company has updated its plans and extended the validity of recharge credit for its customers. "Our customers are stuck at home. Now, more than ever, the customer and their family need entertainment and news. That is why we have launched the 'Friends and Family Offer' and extended the days of credit under the 'You Promise We Resume' facility," Sugato Banerji, Corporate Head-Marketing, d2h, Dish TV India Ltd, said.

    In addition, the firm has launched special shows especially for Ramzan, where it is showing all Islamic shows, and you can be activated via a missed call. Apart from that, the company is offering channels at Rs. 1. This pack is also designed for Ramzan, where it is providing all spiritual shows, such as Ramzaan Ke Masail. On the other hand, the DTH operator is offering several channels at Rs. 1 for one month only. The channel list includes Fitness Active, Dance Active, Thriller Active, Evergreen Classic Active, Comedy Active, and Kids Active.

    "We have special Ramzaan offers showcasing spiritual Islamic content at great value for money for those who follow Ramzaan. Together these 3 launches reaffirm our endeavor to keep our customers entertained and engaged, while they stay at home and stay safe," he added.

    D2h Slashes Prices Of HD And SD Set-Top Box

    Meanwhile, the DTH operator has revised the prices of its Set-top boxes in the country. Both SD and HD set-top boxes are cheaper by Rs. 100 they are now available at Rs. 1,499 and Rs. 1,599as against Rs. 1,599 and Rs. 1,699, respectively. But still, they are not cheaper set-top boxes in the country as Dish TV is selling its SD STB at Rs. 1,490 and HD STB at Rs. 1,590.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: d2h
    Story first published: Sunday, May 3, 2020, 11:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 3, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X