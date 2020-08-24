D2h Launches Two Packs For Onam; Benefits To Check Out News oi-Priyanka Dua

D2h is known as the biggest DTH player in the country. The company has several plans and has launched a new pack for the Onam. Under this new offer, D2h has introduced two combo packs along with multiple recharges services.

The new combo packs are specially designed for certain customers and ship limited content to fulfil their entertainment needs. The packs include Silver Malayalam HD Combo and Celebration HD Combo. The company has launched packs with both HD and SD quality, so now we will have a look at the offerings of new plans.

D2h New Packs Details

The first plan is available for Rs. 299 and is valid for 30 days. This pack offers eight channels. In fact, this plan also comes with 84 days of validity, but for that users have to spend Rs. 839. While, the Silver Malayalam Combo plan is priced at Rs. 219, where customers will get only SD channels. This pack also comes with 90 days validity, but for that users have to spend Rs. 616.

D2h Offers For Onam: Details

On the other hand, the Celebration HD Combo pack is offering 13HD channels at Rs. 359, and if any customer wants to buy 90 days plan, then he/she has shell out Rs. 999. This pack is originally valid for 84 days, but the company is providing six days' services as a bonus. Besides, there are other packs such as Dual Malayalam Tamil Combo, where customers will get channels at Rs. 249 only, but for the 90 days pack customers have to spend Rs. 699.

Furthermore, the company has launched two offers for new customers who are looking for a new TV connection. The first plan will be available at Rs. 2,949 which ships a six-month subscription along with HD box. The second pack is available at Rs 2,749 and it also offers similar benefits.

Best Mobiles in India