Daiwa 40-inch Android-based TV launched in India: Price, Specification & more

Daiwa has announced the launch of 40-inch D42E50S Android-based TV. The new TV comes with Android 5.1 version and packs a LED display with Full HD (1,920 x 1,080p) resolution with A+ grade panel and a dynamic contrast ratio of 700000:1 that allows for better clarity, color, and contrast.

Integrated with 20W Box speakers, the TV produces crystal-clear sound, enhancing your movie viewing and listening experience. It also comes with 5 different audio modes to adjust the sound power and clarity. The Smart TV is equipped with several connectivity options which includes multiple inputs like 3 HDMI, 2 USB ports, AV In, TFT Card slot, etc.

The TV operates on the enhanced Cortex-A53 Quad Core processor which runs at 1 GB RAM and 8 GB internal storage.

The TV comes with a TV app store that allows you to download your favorite applications and M.Cast feature that brings you the complete smart experience of the TV. It also supports smart Wi-Fi which makes it easy to access the internet or using apps like YouTube etc. With M. Cast feature, you can easily cast movies, shows, and photos from your Android devices. Offering convenience, to endeavor innovation; now, enrich your gaming experience, on a Bigger Picture.

It is armed with several features and energy efficiency the power saving mode automatically fine-tunes the backlight and brightness of your TV.

In addition, Daiwa is also giving 1 year extended warranty to its customers who will register the product on My Daiwa app. The TV is available in leading retail stores in the market and online stores like Amazon and Paytm.

For the unaware, the company has also launched 65 inch 4K ultra HD Quantum Luminit Smart LED TV', this year in February.

It comes with a 4K clarity with the brightness and detail of HDR X. It has a resolution of 3840x2160 pixel and A+ grade panel that brings 1.07 billion colors display color.

It features 4K enhancer which utilizes an evolving database to refine Full HD and 4K content adaptively.