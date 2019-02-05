Daiwa announces 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Quantum Luminit Smart LED TV for Rs 66,990

Daiwa is known for its latest technology and budget segment smart TVs in India. Recently the company has announced its latest '65inch 4K ultra HD Quantum Luminit Smart LED TV’. The company claims that it is a new standard of high definition which will raise the viewing bar higher than ever.

The newly launched 65-inch 4K TV features an ultra-slim bezel design. It comes with a 4K clarity with the brightness and detail of HDR X. The screen comes with a resolution of 3840x2160 pixel and A+ grade panel that brings 1.07 billion colours display colour. It comes with a 4K enhancer which utilises our evolving database to refine Full HD and 4K content adaptively, making a movie, TV show or digital media clearer, in lifelike 4K resolution.

The smart TV runs on the Android version 7.0 with 1GB RAM and 8GB of internal memory. It is also capable of accessing the internet via Wi-Fi support and several pre-loaded entertainment apps. Users can also cast their smart device’s screen on the TV and enjoy the world of entertainment on a bigger display. The smart TV is compatible both with Android and iPhone via M.Cast and E-Share. There is a built-in sound bar audio technology, which ensures that the users get an immersive surround sound, along with boosted tweeters and enhanced Bass feature.

Daiwa 4K TV features an AI Powered Sensy Technology (with Voice Command), that works when downloaded on the Smartphone. Technology creates a TV GUIDE APP that creates a wall of moments directly accessed from the Set-top Box. Technology also allows users to access Set Top box with the TV remote, making it one for all.

The TV comes with several connectivity options which include 3 distinct HDMI inputs, 2 USB inputs and 1 optical output for high-end soundbars or music system. For an enhanced internet connectivity option, the Ethernet port is also available on the TV.

The product is available online with Amazon, Paytm and several leading retail stores in India.