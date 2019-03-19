ENGLISH

    Daiwa launches 32-inch Smart TV: Price, specification & more

    By
    |

    Daiwa has announced the launch of its new 32inch) Smart TV "D32C4S" which will be available at a price of Rs 12490.

    Daiwa launches 32-inch Smart TV: Price, specification & more

     

    The TV comes with the 10W powerful 'Surround Sound' speakers to deliver a top-notch audio output which results in audio clarity of even the smallest of acoustics.

    Delivering a stable deeply integrated Android 5.1 version support, the TV runs on an optimized enhanced Quad Core Processor with 1GB RAM + 8GB Internal Storage that brings the seamless experience with quick response time.

    Arjun Bajaj - CEO Daiwa TV said, "In the World of connectivity, why compromise, when you can elevate your viewing experience, to a Smarter World. In sync with the same thought, our newest Smart TVs are power packed with everything you need at the most challenging price point."

    "Daiwa TV in a very short span of time has seen tremendous growth and acceptance in the Indian Markets. We have been seeing 20 percent M-O-M in the Indian Markets since the time of Inception. Our offerings have undoubtedly struck the right chord with the consumers, setting a new benchmark of excellence in the TV Industry" he further adds.

    It also has several connectivity options such as 3 HDMI input ports and 2 USB ports. The smart TV comes with an A+ Grade panel and 16.7M Display Colors which makes every picture reel to real, delivering an incredibly vivid viewing experience, enhancing color and contrast for the crystal-clear view.

    It is equipped with the power saving mode, the TV automatically adjusts the backlight and brightness, thus minimalizing the strain caused to the eye.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 19, 2019, 12:44 [IST]
