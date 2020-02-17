Daiwa Launches Smart TVs With Quad-Core Processor, Price Starts From Rs. 9,990 News oi-Priyanka Dua

Daiwa has announced the launch of its new smart TVs in India. The D40HDRS is priced 16,490, and the D32S7B will be available at Rs. 9,990. The company is providing two years warranty on these smart televisions and will be available in the offline market.

The newly launched televisions come with easy monthly installments via Bajaj Finserv. Besides, the company is offering benefits of its app where the user can for any query related to the smart televisions.

Daiwa Smart Televisions D40HDRS And D32S7B: Details

Both smart TVs come with a Quad-Core processor and 1GB RAM+8GB of internal storage. It runs Android 8.0. Besides, the smart televisions feature 1366X768 resolution and A+ Grade panel. The company claims that it provides 16.7 million colors and a 178-degree viewing angle.

Further, smart TVs support a mode called Cinema, which will offer a good viewing angle. You'll also get Bluetooth support, which allows you to connect all audio devices. The 39-inch smart televisions support 20W speakers. Whereas 32-inch smart TV comes with the same output. The newly launched smart TVs come with custom-designed UI and offer 17,00,000 hours of content.

The TV comes with apps like Hotstar, Zee5, Sony Liv, Voot, Sun NXT, and Jio Cinema. However, there is no announcement on the tie-ups with the OTT players like Amazon Prime and Netflix. Apart from that, the company is offering 7000+ free movies. In addition, the high-end model comes with a content discovery engine, which curates the content on the internet. There's OTA support, Miracast, and E-share facility. Besides, you'll get two USB and two HDMI ports.

Meanwhile, the company is looking at Rs. 120 crores by the end of this financial year. "We have garnered a turnover of Rs. 70 crores but now with our aggressive roadmap, we are eyeing at a turnover of over Rs. 120 crores by the end of this fiscal," Arjun Bajaj - Founder, Daiwa TV told Gizbot earlier Adding to that, "Daiwa is planning to set up two experience stores in the northern region as well."

