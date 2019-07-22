Exclusive: Daiwa To Launch 10 New TV Models, Eyes Rs. 120 Cr Revenue News oi-Priyanka Dua

Daiwa, a homegrown TV brand, is now planning to launch 10 new models by the end of this financial year, to increase its market share in India. In an interaction with Gizbot, Arjun Bajaj, CEO, Daiwa India shared that the company currently offers 11 TV models and by the end of this year the company will be launching 10 new models.

"We have 11 models at present and by the end of FY20, we will launch 10 new models." Adding that, the prices of the upcoming models are going to be very aggressive.

Daiwa started its operations in 2016 and now it has manufacturing units in Greater Noida, Ludhiana, and Himachal Pradesh, along with a dedicated research center in Shenzhen, China. However with an investment of Rs. 65 crores, the company is all set to start another plant in Greater Noida.

"We already have three plants and recently we have bought another land for Rs. 65 crores to set up another plant," Bajaj informed Gizbot.

As for the company's future plans, Bajaj told that the company is targeting a turnover of over Rs. 120 crores by the end of this fiscal. The company already has a turnover of Rs. 70 crores, but with new sales strategies it plans to almost double the numbers.

"We have garnered a turnover of Rs. 70 crores but now with our aggressive roadmap, we are eyeing at a turnover of over Rs. 120 crores by the end of this fiscal," he added.

Furthermore, Daiwa is planning to set up two experience stores in the northern region as well.

In recent past, the company expanded its portfolio with the 32-inch, D32SBAR Smart LED TV which is priced at Rs 12,990. The TV comes with a screen resolution of HD 1366 x 768, 300 nits brightness and Wide Color Gamut (NTSC 90 percent). It also features Built-in Soundbar for the audio-visual experience.

With A+ Grade Panel and 16.7m colors, the Smart TV offers involvement of red, green and blue color efficiency. Moreover, the TV is equipped with a 1.5 GHz Cortex-A53 Quad-core processor and operates on Android 8.0 version along with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of ROM.

You also get the e-Share support in on the TV that lets users mirror their smartphones to TV and vice -versa. It also lets you use the phone as remote or air Mouse. The TV features various connectivity options including the 3 HDMI input ports, and 2 USB ports, Optical Output, Wi-Fi and LAN.

