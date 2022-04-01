DD Free Dish Reaches 43 Million Households; New Channel Numbers News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

DD Free Dish, Prasar Bharati's free DTH platform has announced a slew of new channel numbers for 167 TV channels and 48 radio channels. These new channel numbers have come into effect from April 1, 2022, which is today. Besides this, DD Free Dish has become the largest DTH platform with a reach of over 43 million households.

DD Free Dish Subscriber Growth

As per DD Free Dish, with improved auction processes resulting in the addition of better quality and quantity of channels in several genres between 2017 and 2022, the free DTH service provider of Doordarshan witnessed a stellar growth of nearly 100 percent from 22 million households in 2017 to 43 million households in 2022.

New DD Free Dish Free TV Channels

On the whole, the DTH service offers 91 Doordarshan channels that comprise 51 cobranded educational channels and 76 private channels. It is touted by the DTH service provider as the more diverse and engaging bouquet of channels.

The bouquet of private TV channels includes eight Hindi general entertainment channels, six music channels, 15 Hindi movie channels, 22 new channels, four devotional channels, two foreign channels and nine Bhojpuri channels.

As per the reports, the free DTH platform continued to grow its base to reach this new subscriber base. This growth has come on the heels of less expensive TV sets, the addition of new channels, and economic issues. Also, it was quoted that the Free Dish distributors mention the year-on-year growth in sales of the set-top boxes of the DD Free Dish platform.

Notably, the DD Free Dish set-top box can be bought by paying a one-time fee of Rs. 2,000. As it is a free DTH platform, the viewers need not have to pay any monthly fee to watch these channels.

DD Free Dish Free TV Channels List

Below, we have listed the free DD Free Dish TV channel list that is effective from April 1, 2022.

Channel Name (TV) Channel Number (LCN) DD News 1 DD National 2 DD Retro 3 DD Kisan 4 DD India 5 Sun Marathi 6 Showbox 7 DD Girnar 8 Ishara TV 9 ABZY Movies 10 Vedic 11 B4U Movies 12 Good News Today 13 B4U Bhojpuri 14 Dhinchaak 15 Big Ganga 16 Goldmines Bhojpuri 17 Manoranjan Prime 18 Manoranjan Grand 19 Shemaroo Marathibana 20 DD Podhigai 21 DD Punjabi 22 DD Sahyadri 23 Fakt Marathi 24 MyCam 25 Sansad TV 26 Sansad TV 27 Shemaroo TV 28 Dangal 29 Bhojpuri Cinema 30 Zee Biskope 31 ABZY Cool 32 Dhinchaak 2 33 The Q 34 Colors Cineplex Bollywood 35 Goldmines Hindi 36 Enterr 10 37 Rishtey Cineplex 38 Movie Plus 39 Manoranjan Movie 40 Big Magic 41 B4U Kadak 42 Manoranjan TV 43 TV9 Bharatvarsh 44 Aastha 45 Filamchi Bhojpuri 46 Zing 47 Zee Anmol Cinema 48 NDTV India 49 Azaad 50 Enterr- 10 Movies 51 Goldmines Movies 52 Popcorn Movies 53 Sanskar TV 54 Star Utsav Movies 55 News 18 India 56 9XM 57 Sony Wah 58 Zee Hindustan 59 India News 60 MTV Beats 61 Mastii 62 B4U Music 63 India TV 64 News Nation 65 Times Now Navbharat 66 Republic Bharat 67 Aaj Tak 68 ABP News 69 Zee News 70 Zee Chitramandir 71 Zee Punjabi 72 News 24 Think First 73 Food Food 74 DD Yadagiri 75 DD UP 76 DD Bharati 77 DD Rajasthan 78 DD Sports 79 DD Bihar 80 DD Jharkhand 81 DD MP 82 DD Tripura 83 DD Chhattisgarh 84 DD Kashir 85 DD Chandana 86 DD Uttarakhand 87 DD Saptagiri 88 DD Malayalam 89 DD Assam 90 DD Oriya 91 DD Arun Prabha 92 DD Bangla 93 Home Channel 94 Astha Bhajan 95 Chardikala Time TV 96 DD Goa 97 DD Haryana 98 DD Himachal Pradesh 99 Samay 100 India News UP/UK 101 Sudarshan News 102 News 18 UP/UK 103 DD Meghalaya 104 DD Manipur 105 DD Nagaland 106 DD Mizoram 107 News State UP/UK 108 News India 24X7 109 Bflix Movies 110 BTV World 111 KBS World 112 DD National HD 113 DD Urdu 114 Swadesh News 115 Raftaar Media 116 DD SWAYAM Prabha 1 117 DD SWAYAM Prabha 2 118 DD SWAYAM Prabha 3 119 DD SWAYAM Prabha 4 120 DD SWAYAM Prabha 5 121 DD SWAYAM Prabha 6 122 DD SWAYAM Prabha 7 123 DD SWAYAM Prabha 8 124 DD SWAYAM Prabha 9 125 DD SWAYAM Prabha 10 126 DD SWAYAM Prabha 11 127 DD SWAYAM Prabha 12 128 DD SWAYAM Prabha 13 129 DD SWAYAM Prabha 14 130 DD SWAYAM Prabha 15 131 DD SWAYAM Prabha 16 132 DD SWAYAM Prabha 17 133 DD SWAYAM Prabha 18 134 DD SWAYAM Prabha 19 135 DD SWAYAM Prabha 20 136 DD SWAYAM Prabha 21 137 DD SWAYAM Prabha 22 138 DD eVidya 1 139 DD eVidya 2 140 DD eVidya 3 141 DD eVidya 4 142 DD eVidya 5 143 DD eVidya 6 144 DD eVidya 7 145 DD eVidya 8 146 DD eVidya 9 147 DD eVidya 10 148 DD eVidya 11 149 DD eVidya 12 150 DD Vande Gujarat 1 151 DD Vande Gujarat 2 152 DD Vande Gujarat 3 153 DD Vande Gujarat 4 154 DD Vande Gujarat 5 155 DD Vande Gujarat 6 156 DD Vande Gujarat 7 157 DD Vande Gujarat 8 158 DD Vande Gujarat 9 159 DD Vande Gujarat10 160 DD Vande Gujarat11 161 DD Vande Gujarat12 162 DD Vande Gujarat13 163 DD Vande Gujarat14 164 DD Vande Gujarat15 165 DD Vande Gujarat16 166 DD DigiShala 167

Here, you will find the radio channel numbers offered by DD Free Dish. Check out the same from below.

Channel Name (Radio) Channel Number (LCN) AIR News 1 AIR Telugu 2 AIR Marathi 3 AIR Tamil 4 AIR VBS 5 AIR Rohtak 6 AIR Vijayawada 7 AIR Imphal 8 AIR Gujarati 9 AIR Panjim 10 AIR Punjabi 11 AIR Puducherry 12 AIR Srinagar 13 AIR Lucknow 14 AIR Patna 15 AIR Bhopal 16 AIR Kannada 17 AIR Bangla 18 AIR Hindi 19 AIR North East 20 AIR Dehradun 21 AIR Port Blair 22 AIR Jaipur 23 AIR Gangtok 24 AIR Raagam 25 AIR Ranchi 26 AIR Urdu 27 AIR Oriya 28 AIR Malayalam 29 AIR Assamese 30 AIR Raipur 31 AIR Shillong 32 AIR Kohima 33 AIR Aizawl 34 AIR Itanagar 35 AIR Agartala 36 AIR Leh 37 AIR Shimla 38 AIR Jammu 39 Gyanwani 40 FM Rainbow Delhi 41 FM Gold Delhi 42 AIR Darbhanga 43 AIR Nazibabad 44 AIR World Service 1 45 AIR World Service 2 46 AIR Neighbourhood Service 1 47 AIR Neighbourhood Service 2 48

Best Mobiles in India