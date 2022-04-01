Just In
DD Free Dish Reaches 43 Million Households; New Channel Numbers
DD Free Dish, Prasar Bharati's free DTH platform has announced a slew of new channel numbers for 167 TV channels and 48 radio channels. These new channel numbers have come into effect from April 1, 2022, which is today. Besides this, DD Free Dish has become the largest DTH platform with a reach of over 43 million households.
DD Free Dish Subscriber Growth
As per DD Free Dish, with improved auction processes resulting in the addition of better quality and quantity of channels in several genres between 2017 and 2022, the free DTH service provider of Doordarshan witnessed a stellar growth of nearly 100 percent from 22 million households in 2017 to 43 million households in 2022.
New DD Free Dish Free TV Channels
On the whole, the DTH service offers 91 Doordarshan channels that comprise 51 cobranded educational channels and 76 private channels. It is touted by the DTH service provider as the more diverse and engaging bouquet of channels.
The bouquet of private TV channels includes eight Hindi general entertainment channels, six music channels, 15 Hindi movie channels, 22 new channels, four devotional channels, two foreign channels and nine Bhojpuri channels.
As per the reports, the free DTH platform continued to grow its base to reach this new subscriber base. This growth has come on the heels of less expensive TV sets, the addition of new channels, and economic issues. Also, it was quoted that the Free Dish distributors mention the year-on-year growth in sales of the set-top boxes of the DD Free Dish platform.
Notably, the DD Free Dish set-top box can be bought by paying a one-time fee of Rs. 2,000. As it is a free DTH platform, the viewers need not have to pay any monthly fee to watch these channels.
DD Free Dish Free TV Channels List
Below, we have listed the free DD Free Dish TV channel list that is effective from April 1, 2022.
|Channel Name (TV)
|Channel Number (LCN)
|DD News
|1
|DD National
|2
|DD Retro
|3
|DD Kisan
|4
|DD India
|5
|Sun Marathi
|6
|Showbox
|7
|DD Girnar
|8
|Ishara TV
|9
|ABZY Movies
|10
|Vedic
|11
|B4U Movies
|12
|Good News Today
|13
|B4U Bhojpuri
|14
|Dhinchaak
|15
|Big Ganga
|16
|Goldmines Bhojpuri
|17
|Manoranjan Prime
|18
|Manoranjan Grand
|19
|Shemaroo Marathibana
|20
|DD Podhigai
|21
|DD Punjabi
|22
|DD Sahyadri
|23
|Fakt Marathi
|24
|MyCam
|25
|Sansad TV
|26
|Sansad TV
|27
|Shemaroo TV
|28
|Dangal
|29
|Bhojpuri Cinema
|30
|Zee Biskope
|31
|ABZY Cool
|32
|Dhinchaak 2
|33
|The Q
|34
|Colors Cineplex Bollywood
|35
|Goldmines Hindi
|36
|Enterr 10
|37
|Rishtey Cineplex
|38
|Movie Plus
|39
|Manoranjan Movie
|40
|Big Magic
|41
|B4U Kadak
|42
|Manoranjan TV
|43
|TV9 Bharatvarsh
|44
|Aastha
|45
|Filamchi Bhojpuri
|46
|Zing
|47
|Zee Anmol Cinema
|48
|NDTV India
|49
|Azaad
|50
|Enterr- 10 Movies
|51
|Goldmines Movies
|52
|Popcorn Movies
|53
|Sanskar TV
|54
|Star Utsav Movies
|55
|News 18 India
|56
|9XM
|57
|Sony Wah
|58
|Zee Hindustan
|59
|India News
|60
|MTV Beats
|61
|Mastii
|62
|B4U Music
|63
|India TV
|64
|News Nation
|65
|Times Now Navbharat
|66
|Republic Bharat
|67
|Aaj Tak
|68
|ABP News
|69
|Zee News
|70
|Zee Chitramandir
|71
|Zee Punjabi
|72
|News 24 Think First
|73
|Food Food
|74
|DD Yadagiri
|75
|DD UP
|76
|DD Bharati
|77
|DD Rajasthan
|78
|DD Sports
|79
|DD Bihar
|80
|DD Jharkhand
|81
|DD MP
|82
|DD Tripura
|83
|DD Chhattisgarh
|84
|DD Kashir
|85
|DD Chandana
|86
|DD Uttarakhand
|87
|DD Saptagiri
|88
|DD Malayalam
|89
|DD Assam
|90
|DD Oriya
|91
|DD Arun Prabha
|92
|DD Bangla
|93
|Home Channel
|94
|Astha Bhajan
|95
|Chardikala Time TV
|96
|DD Goa
|97
|DD Haryana
|98
|DD Himachal Pradesh
|99
|Samay
|100
|India News UP/UK
|101
|Sudarshan News
|102
|News 18 UP/UK
|103
|DD Meghalaya
|104
|DD Manipur
|105
|DD Nagaland
|106
|DD Mizoram
|107
|News State UP/UK
|108
|News India 24X7
|109
|Bflix Movies
|110
|BTV World
|111
|KBS World
|112
|DD National HD
|113
|DD Urdu
|114
|Swadesh News
|115
|Raftaar Media
|116
|DD SWAYAM Prabha 1
|117
|DD SWAYAM Prabha 2
|118
|DD SWAYAM Prabha 3
|119
|DD SWAYAM Prabha 4
|120
|DD SWAYAM Prabha 5
|121
|DD SWAYAM Prabha 6
|122
|DD SWAYAM Prabha 7
|123
|DD SWAYAM Prabha 8
|124
|DD SWAYAM Prabha 9
|125
|DD SWAYAM Prabha 10
|126
|DD SWAYAM Prabha 11
|127
|DD SWAYAM Prabha 12
|128
|DD SWAYAM Prabha 13
|129
|DD SWAYAM Prabha 14
|130
|DD SWAYAM Prabha 15
|131
|DD SWAYAM Prabha 16
|132
|DD SWAYAM Prabha 17
|133
|DD SWAYAM Prabha 18
|134
|DD SWAYAM Prabha 19
|135
|DD SWAYAM Prabha 20
|136
|DD SWAYAM Prabha 21
|137
|DD SWAYAM Prabha 22
|138
|DD eVidya 1
|139
|DD eVidya 2
|140
|DD eVidya 3
|141
|DD eVidya 4
|142
|DD eVidya 5
|143
|DD eVidya 6
|144
|DD eVidya 7
|145
|DD eVidya 8
|146
|DD eVidya 9
|147
|DD eVidya 10
|148
|DD eVidya 11
|149
|DD eVidya 12
|150
|DD Vande Gujarat 1
|151
|DD Vande Gujarat 2
|152
|DD Vande Gujarat 3
|153
|DD Vande Gujarat 4
|154
|DD Vande Gujarat 5
|155
|DD Vande Gujarat 6
|156
|DD Vande Gujarat 7
|157
|DD Vande Gujarat 8
|158
|DD Vande Gujarat 9
|159
|DD Vande Gujarat10
|160
|DD Vande Gujarat11
|161
|DD Vande Gujarat12
|162
|DD Vande Gujarat13
|163
|DD Vande Gujarat14
|164
|DD Vande Gujarat15
|165
|DD Vande Gujarat16
|166
|DD DigiShala
|167
Here, you will find the radio channel numbers offered by DD Free Dish. Check out the same from below.
|Channel Name (Radio)
|Channel Number (LCN)
|AIR News
|1
|AIR Telugu
|2
|AIR Marathi
|3
|AIR Tamil
|4
|AIR VBS
|5
|AIR Rohtak
|6
|AIR Vijayawada
|7
|AIR Imphal
|8
|AIR Gujarati
|9
|AIR Panjim
|10
|AIR Punjabi
|11
|AIR Puducherry
|12
|AIR Srinagar
|13
|AIR Lucknow
|14
|AIR Patna
|15
|AIR Bhopal
|16
|AIR Kannada
|17
|AIR Bangla
|18
|AIR Hindi
|19
|AIR North East
|20
|AIR Dehradun
|21
|AIR Port Blair
|22
|AIR Jaipur
|23
|AIR Gangtok
|24
|AIR Raagam
|25
|AIR Ranchi
|26
|AIR Urdu
|27
|AIR Oriya
|28
|AIR Malayalam
|29
|AIR Assamese
|30
|AIR Raipur
|31
|AIR Shillong
|32
|AIR Kohima
|33
|AIR Aizawl
|34
|AIR Itanagar
|35
|AIR Agartala
|36
|AIR Leh
|37
|AIR Shimla
|38
|AIR Jammu
|39
|Gyanwani
|40
|FM Rainbow Delhi
|41
|FM Gold Delhi
|42
|AIR Darbhanga
|43
|AIR Nazibabad
|44
|AIR World Service 1
|45
|AIR World Service 2
|46
|AIR Neighbourhood Service 1
|47
|AIR Neighbourhood Service 2
|48
