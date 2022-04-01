ENGLISH

    DD Free Dish Reaches 43 Million Households; New Channel Numbers

    By
    |

    DD Free Dish, Prasar Bharati's free DTH platform has announced a slew of new channel numbers for 167 TV channels and 48 radio channels. These new channel numbers have come into effect from April 1, 2022, which is today. Besides this, DD Free Dish has become the largest DTH platform with a reach of over 43 million households.

     
    DD Free Dish Subscriber Growth

    As per DD Free Dish, with improved auction processes resulting in the addition of better quality and quantity of channels in several genres between 2017 and 2022, the free DTH service provider of Doordarshan witnessed a stellar growth of nearly 100 percent from 22 million households in 2017 to 43 million households in 2022.

    New DD Free Dish Free TV Channels

    On the whole, the DTH service offers 91 Doordarshan channels that comprise 51 cobranded educational channels and 76 private channels. It is touted by the DTH service provider as the more diverse and engaging bouquet of channels.

    The bouquet of private TV channels includes eight Hindi general entertainment channels, six music channels, 15 Hindi movie channels, 22 new channels, four devotional channels, two foreign channels and nine Bhojpuri channels.

    As per the reports, the free DTH platform continued to grow its base to reach this new subscriber base. This growth has come on the heels of less expensive TV sets, the addition of new channels, and economic issues. Also, it was quoted that the Free Dish distributors mention the year-on-year growth in sales of the set-top boxes of the DD Free Dish platform.

    Notably, the DD Free Dish set-top box can be bought by paying a one-time fee of Rs. 2,000. As it is a free DTH platform, the viewers need not have to pay any monthly fee to watch these channels.

    DD Free Dish Free TV Channels List

    Below, we have listed the free DD Free Dish TV channel list that is effective from April 1, 2022.

     
    Channel Name (TV)Channel Number (LCN)
    DD News1
    DD National2
    DD Retro3
    DD Kisan4
    DD India5
    Sun Marathi6
    Showbox7
    DD Girnar8
    Ishara TV9
    ABZY Movies10
    Vedic11
    B4U Movies12
    Good News Today13
    B4U Bhojpuri14
    Dhinchaak15
    Big Ganga16
    Goldmines Bhojpuri17
    Manoranjan Prime18
    Manoranjan Grand19
    Shemaroo Marathibana20
    DD Podhigai21
    DD Punjabi22
    DD Sahyadri23
    Fakt Marathi24
    MyCam25
    Sansad TV26
    Sansad TV27
    Shemaroo TV28
    Dangal29
    Bhojpuri Cinema30
    Zee Biskope31
    ABZY Cool32
    Dhinchaak 233
    The Q34
    Colors Cineplex Bollywood35
    Goldmines Hindi36
    Enterr 1037
    Rishtey Cineplex38
    Movie Plus39
    Manoranjan Movie40
    Big Magic41
    B4U Kadak42
    Manoranjan TV43
    TV9 Bharatvarsh44
    Aastha45
    Filamchi Bhojpuri46
    Zing47
    Zee Anmol Cinema48
    NDTV India49
    Azaad50
    Enterr- 10 Movies51
    Goldmines Movies52
    Popcorn Movies53
    Sanskar TV54
    Star Utsav Movies55
    News 18 India56
    9XM57
    Sony Wah58
    Zee Hindustan59
    India News60
    MTV Beats61
    Mastii62
    B4U Music63
    India TV64
    News Nation65
    Times Now Navbharat66
    Republic Bharat67
    Aaj Tak68
    ABP News69
    Zee News70
    Zee Chitramandir71
    Zee Punjabi72
    News 24 Think First73
    Food Food74
    DD Yadagiri75
    DD UP76
    DD Bharati77
    DD Rajasthan78
    DD Sports79
    DD Bihar80
    DD Jharkhand81
    DD MP82
    DD Tripura83
    DD Chhattisgarh84
    DD Kashir85
    DD Chandana86
    DD Uttarakhand87
    DD Saptagiri88
    DD Malayalam89
    DD Assam90
    DD Oriya91
    DD Arun Prabha92
    DD Bangla93
    Home Channel94
    Astha Bhajan95
    Chardikala Time TV96
    DD Goa97
    DD Haryana98
    DD Himachal Pradesh99
    Samay100
    India News UP/UK101
    Sudarshan News102
    News 18 UP/UK103
    DD Meghalaya104
    DD Manipur105
    DD Nagaland106
    DD Mizoram107
    News State UP/UK108
    News India 24X7109
    Bflix Movies110
    BTV World111
    KBS World112
    DD National HD113
    DD Urdu114
    Swadesh News115
    Raftaar Media116
    DD SWAYAM Prabha 1117
    DD SWAYAM Prabha 2118
    DD SWAYAM Prabha 3119
    DD SWAYAM Prabha 4120
    DD SWAYAM Prabha 5121
    DD SWAYAM Prabha 6122
    DD SWAYAM Prabha 7123
    DD SWAYAM Prabha 8124
    DD SWAYAM Prabha 9125
    DD SWAYAM Prabha 10126
    DD SWAYAM Prabha 11127
    DD SWAYAM Prabha 12128
    DD SWAYAM Prabha 13129
    DD SWAYAM Prabha 14130
    DD SWAYAM Prabha 15131
    DD SWAYAM Prabha 16132
    DD SWAYAM Prabha 17133
    DD SWAYAM Prabha 18134
    DD SWAYAM Prabha 19135
    DD SWAYAM Prabha 20136
    DD SWAYAM Prabha 21137
    DD SWAYAM Prabha 22138
    DD eVidya 1139
    DD eVidya 2140
    DD eVidya 3141
    DD eVidya 4142
    DD eVidya 5143
    DD eVidya 6144
    DD eVidya 7145
    DD eVidya 8146
    DD eVidya 9147
    DD eVidya 10148
    DD eVidya 11149
    DD eVidya 12150
    DD Vande Gujarat 1151
    DD Vande Gujarat 2152
    DD Vande Gujarat 3153
    DD Vande Gujarat 4154
    DD Vande Gujarat 5155
    DD Vande Gujarat 6156
    DD Vande Gujarat 7157
    DD Vande Gujarat 8158
    DD Vande Gujarat 9159
    DD Vande Gujarat10160
    DD Vande Gujarat11161
    DD Vande Gujarat12162
    DD Vande Gujarat13163
    DD Vande Gujarat14164
    DD Vande Gujarat15165
    DD Vande Gujarat16166
    DD DigiShala167

    Here, you will find the radio channel numbers offered by DD Free Dish. Check out the same from below.

    Channel Name (Radio)Channel Number (LCN)
    AIR News1
    AIR Telugu2
    AIR Marathi3
    AIR Tamil4
    AIR VBS5
    AIR Rohtak6
    AIR Vijayawada7
    AIR Imphal8
    AIR Gujarati9
    AIR Panjim10
    AIR Punjabi11
    AIR Puducherry12
    AIR Srinagar13
    AIR Lucknow14
    AIR Patna15
    AIR Bhopal16
    AIR Kannada17
    AIR Bangla18
    AIR Hindi19
    AIR North East20
    AIR Dehradun21
    AIR Port Blair22
    AIR Jaipur23
    AIR Gangtok24
    AIR Raagam25
    AIR Ranchi26
    AIR Urdu27
    AIR Oriya28
    AIR Malayalam29
    AIR Assamese30
    AIR Raipur31
    AIR Shillong32
    AIR Kohima33
    AIR Aizawl34
    AIR Itanagar35
    AIR Agartala36
    AIR Leh37
    AIR Shimla38
    AIR Jammu39
    Gyanwani40
    FM Rainbow Delhi41
    FM Gold Delhi42
    AIR Darbhanga43
    AIR Nazibabad44
    AIR World Service 145
    AIR World Service 246
    AIR Neighbourhood Service 147
    AIR Neighbourhood Service 248
    Read More About: DTH news home entertainment
    Story first published: Friday, April 1, 2022, 15:40 [IST]
