Den Networks Offering Jio Branded Set-Top Boxes To New Buyers

Reliance Jio is enjoying its best time these days as it has recently sold the stake to global companies, now it has become a net debt-free company. In fact, it has tied up with Amazon Prime to offer free content to JioFiber customers.

Apart from that, the company has recently announced the premium Zee5 subscription for its users. The Zee5 offers content in 12 languages. Additionally, the Zee5 is expected to be integrated into the JioTV+ app. However, to encash from these partnerships, Den Networks is now offering Jio set-top box to its users. This development comes after Hathway launched the same offer.

Den Networks And Hathway Offering STBs

RIL-owned Den Networks is now offering Jio set-top boxes, reports DreamDTH. But, this offer is specially designed for the new buyers. This means existing customers will not get this benefit. It is also worth noting that the signal will come from only Den Networks, which means that there is only Jio branding on the set-top box. Similarly, Hathway has announced an offer a few days back, where it is also offering Jio set-top box to its new customers. Also, users can integrate their Hathway account into MyJio application.

This seems a good move to garner more users as Jio STBs come with many options, which allows you to watch different content from different OTT platforms. So, we believe that this will help both Den and Hathway to offer content.

Furthermore, Reliance has recently shared its plans for combining its entertainment business into one. It includes Network 18, Den, and Hathway business so that it can offer its services under one entity. On the other hand, if you want to receive JioFiber set-top box services for free, then you should follow these steps.

The services are available for whether you are new or old customers. If you are planning to buy JioFiber, then you'll get free STB, while old customers need to choose plans through the MyJio application, where you are allowed to pick any pack in between monthly, quarterly, and annual. After making the payment, the company will fix an appointment with their executive who will do the installation process. Besides, you can visit the Jio store to buy STB.

