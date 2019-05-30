Detel Launches Cheapest LED TV, Priced At Rs. 3699 News oi-Priyanka Dua The new TV is available for purchase on its Mobile App and for distributors/partners on B2BAdda.com.

Detel Mobile and Accessories, a homegrown electronics brand, has announced the launch World's Most Economical TV -D1 Star priced at Rs. 3699 with a one-year comprehensive warranty.

The D1 Star LED TV TV comes with a 17 inch full HD display with 1,920 X 1,080 pixels resolution. The new TV is available for purchase on its Mobile App and for distributors/partners on B2BAdda.com.

The connectivity options include one HDMI, USB port and VGA inputs each. The 10W speakers, 5Wx2 speakers produce clear and smooth audio output that provides an immersive experience, as per the company claims.

The company has also launched some offers on its LED TV ranging from 24 inches to 65 inch TVs. Thanks to its tie-up with Pine labs, any customer holding a credit card will get detel TV with zero down payments, and customers can avail six months interest-free EMI, with a down payment.

"Our mission stays intact and we are grateful that Indians around nooks and corners of the country accepted and appreciated our product Detel D1. We will continue to strive hard in order to make a change in the lives of unconnected people. Every product of ours has a different objective to fill in the gaps in the ecosystem," Yogesh Bhatia, MD, Detel said.

Bluetooth Speakers

The company has also launched two new Bluetooth Speakers range i.e Jazzy and Tashan. Both Bluetooth speaker is equipped with 30W and 12W power speaker & a connectivity range up to 10 meters. It is backed by a 3600mAh and 1800mAh battery.

According to a company, Tashan and Jazzy deliver 2-3 hours of playback on "normal sound" and in terms of connectivity options, users can also connect the Bluetooth speaker with Pen drive, Micro SD Card and AUX.

Besides the speaker also has an FM tuner function and USB play and charge. Both Jazzy and Tashan launched priced at Rs. 2999 and Rs. 1999 respectively. The products are available at Detel app, website and leading e-commerce portals like Flipkart and Paytm Mall.

Why we think its good for Indians

Detel always tries to launch products under the affordable segment and launching TV at Rs.3699 at this time will be beneficial for both the compay and consuners.

In fact, the company is on a mission of connecting 40 crores unconnected chunk of the population and this time Detel targets them with a special initiative Ab Har Ghar TV Se Har Ghar World Cup.