Everything you should know about Detel 19-inch D1 TV

Consumer electronics maker company Detel has recently announced the launch of the world's most economical TV at a price of just Rs. 3,999 down from its MRP of Rs. 4,999.

The 19-inch D1 TV is the first LCD TV launched by the brand in the market and it is available for purchase on Detel's Mobile App and for distributors/partners on B2BAdda.com.

Yogesh Bhatia, MD, Detel, says, "We believe in customer-inspired innovation. Due to soaring prices of TVs, there is a huge vacuum in the market for affordable TVs. With Detel D1 TV, we are all set to fill this gap under our mission #HarGharTV. We have always created products not to outgrow any other brand, but to be present where no other brand is. We aim to reach to the remotest parts of the country with our D1 TV and make a difference to the lives of millions."

The D1 LCD TV features a 48.3cms or 19" Display with a resolution of 1366x768 pixels.

It comes with an A+ grade panel that offers an extremely impeccable image quality and a contrast ratio of 3,00,000:1 thus creating an everlasting impact on the visual senses.

The connectivity options on the TV include one HDMI and one USB port each. Unique to its design, two speakers are attached on the sides of the TV panel giving an attractive look to its display. It also has 12W speakers which the company claims produce clear and smooth audio output that provides an immersive experience.

For those who are not aware, Detel entered the Consumer Electronics Market earlier this year, till now the brand has successfully launched 7 LED TVs ( including smart TVs) ranging from 24" to 65" catering to a different segment of the audience.