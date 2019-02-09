Detel extends warranty on its LED TV range

India's most economical brand Detel has extended the warranty on its complete range of LED TVs and now the customer can buy the Extended Warranty within 1 month of purchase through its website and app.

The warranty will be available from 24" to 55" LED TV starting from Rs. 1199. However, the company is only providing 4 years extended warranty on its highest selling 32" TV at just Rs.1799.

In addition to that, the company is providing this warranty to its existing customers as an introductory offer until March 31, 2019. The company has also tied up with 24/7around, an appliance buddy for all home appliance post-purchase needs i.e. from Installation to Disposal.

"The trend towards extended warranties gained serious momentum, especially in the Indian Consumer Electronics segment. And with our customer-first approach, Detel's key focus and commitment continue to be on providing outstanding service even after the purchase of the product. This will help us to strengthen customer loyalty," Yogesh Bhatia, MD, Detel said.

Besides this, the company has also introduced a Wallet Loyalty program, in which the customer will get loyalty points in their account on the purchase of the warranty. They can redeem these points within 3 months or can also transfer the same to their friends and family.

For those who are not aware, Detel has also announced the launch of its first Bluetooth Tower Speaker namely 'Thunder'.

The high-intensity speaker offers phenomenal value for money proposition and is a perfect blend of chic design along with new-age technology and features.

The product is available for purchase at a price of Rs. 4499, on its website, app and e-commerce platforms - Flipkart & Amazon.

The speaker can be easily connected to various media devices using Bluetooth that lets you enjoy your favorite music wire-free. The speaker also supports Pen drive, Micro SD card, and AUX connectivity besides FM to play your choice of music.

The vertical Bluetooth speaker is packed with two speakers up to 50 watts with a 10.16cm subwoofer that emanates sound with superb clarity from the lowest to the highest tones.