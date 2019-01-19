Detel join hands with Snapdeal to sell its LED TV range

Detel, known for launching super-affordable feature phones has partnered with Snapdeal.

With the vision of #connecting40croreindians, the complete range of Detel LED TVs starting at price range of Rs. 6,999 to Rs. 69, 999 will be available on Snapdeal from January 21, 2019, onwards.

Yogesh Bhatia, MD, Detel, says, "Looking at the television market growing at a rapid pace in India, we entered Smart TV Market in 2018 and have launched TVs across price points catering to the diversified needs of the customers. Our aim is to provide the products that bring a perfect combination of technology and affordability coupled with best features."

"With this tie-up, we aim to reach out to the audience in tier 2, 3 cities and rural areas widening the horizon for our audiences", he added.

Going forward, all the upcoming products in its TV range will also be made available on Snapdeal, Detel said.

Meanwhile, the company said that it is targetting a 2-fold growth this year. Detel also said that it is now eyeing a turnover of Rs. 100 crores in FY18-19.

For those who are not aware, last year in November Detel launched the world's most economical TV at a price of just Rs. 3,999.

The 19-inch D1 TV is the first LCD TV launched by the brand in the market. The new TV is available for purchase on Detel's Mobile App and for distributors/partners on B2BAdda.com.

The D1 LCD TV comes with an A+ grade panel that offers extremely impeccable image quality and a contrast ratio of 3,00,000:1 thus creating an everlasting impact on the visual senses. The connectivity options on the TV include one HDMI and one USB port each. It has two speakers on the sides of the TV panel giving an attractive look to its display.